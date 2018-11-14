Need some help making weekend plans? We've got you covered. From football fun to vino parties, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Boston Bhangra

Twelve of the top Bhangra teams in North America will go head-to-head for the title of Boston Bhangra Champions this weekend. The show features the traditional folk dance with a twist, as hip-hop and reggae tunes are integrated into the performances. See this epic competition when it takes over the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday night.

Nov. 17, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 1 Hamilton Pl., Boston, $18-$43, crossroadspresents.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: MFA Artisan Market

Head to the Museum of Fine Arts to get your holiday shopping done this weekend. The museum is hosting a special artisan market on Saturday featuring dozens of jewelry, fashion and other vendors from around the area. MFA members can also get early entry an hour before the market opens to the public, plus a 10 percent discount on purchases.

Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, mfa.org

COMEDY

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Boston Comedy Blowout

Six of Boston's best comics will take over the Shubert Theatre this weekend for a night of laughs. See Don Gavin, Christine Hurley, Dave Russo, Steve Sweeney, Chris Tabb and Tony V show off their stand-up skills when the Boston Comedy Blowout returns on Saturday night.

Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston, $34, bochcenter.org

FOOD & DRINKS

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Kamakura

A new Japanese restaurant and lounge official opens its doors in the Financial District this weekend. Named after owner and executive chef Youji Iwakura’s hometown, Kamakura features "nouvelle washoku" bistro fare, seasonal "kaiseki" tasting courses, sushi, bento-style boxes and a full beverage program. Dinner service kicks off on Thursday.

Dinner service begins Nov. 15, Kamakura, 150 State St., Boston, kamakuraboston.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Lovin' Spoonfuls Ultimate Tailgate Party

Lovin’ Spoonfuls, a Boston-based food rescue nonprofit, will once again host its Ultimate Tailgate Party this weekend. The event will feature tasty bites from local hotspots such as Toro, Myers + Chang, Coppa and dozens other fan-favorite restaurants. The evening will also be hosted by "Bizarre Foods" star Andrew Zimmern, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren will make an appearance to accept the Thomas M. Menino Award for Leadership.

Nov. 18, 7 p.m., Flynn Cruiseport Boston, 1 Black Falcon Ave., Boston, $200+, lovinspoonfulsinc.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Taste of Jamaica Plain

Feast on some of the best bites Jamaica Plain has to offer when this tasty event returns this weekend. More than 20 area restaurants and breweries will have samples on hand, including J.P. Licks, Chilacates, Tres Gatos, Fomu, Turtle Swamp Brewing, Samuel Adams and more.

Nov. 15, 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 7 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, $49, esacboston.org/taste-of-jamaica-plain

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Wine Riot

Rejoice vino lovers, Wine Riot is back this weekend. The two-day affair will take over the Castle at Park Plaza with unlimited wine sampling, a photo booth, crash courses and more. Guests will also get to take home a souvenir glass.

Nov. 16-17, the Castle at Park Plaza, 130 Columbus Ave., Boston, $65, 21+, wineriot.com

MISC.

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Meet the internet's favorite dachshund when Crusoe comes to the Brookline Booksmith in support of his new book on Thursday night.

Nov. 15, 6 p.m., Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline, eventbrite.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Jackson Galaxy

Need some advice for taking care of your cute kittens? Then take a trip over to The Wilbur on Sunday night. Animal Planet's "My Cat From Hell" host Jackson Galaxy is coming to town to share his words of wisdom on cat care.

Nov. 18, 7 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $35+, thewilbur.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Harvard vs. Yale

The Ivy League sports event of the year returns on Saturday with the 135th playing of The Game, the annual showdown between the football teams and Harvard and Yale. This year's game will take place at a very special venue, as Fenway Park will be the site of this weekend's match-up. While it's going to be hard to find tickets to the game, fans can always tune in or celebrate at one of the various watch parties around town.

Nov. 17, noon, Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, alumni.harvard.edu/harvard-yale

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Hurling Classic

Football won't be the only sport at Fenway Park this weekend. The day after Harvard takes on Yale, the venue will host the Fenway Hurling Classic. The sport is an ancient Irish tradition and is sort of like lacrosse meets rugby meets field hockey. This weekend's event will feature four teams that will compete for the Players Champions Cup.

Nov. 18, 11 a.m., Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, mlb.com/redsox/tickets/events/fenway-hurling-classic

MUSIC

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Letters to Cleo

Boston's favorite 90s alt-rockers are back in town this weekend as they celebrate 25 years of their debut album, "Aurora Gory Alice."

Nov. 16-17, Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, $29.50+,crossroadspresents.com