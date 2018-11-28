12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

The holiday season is in full swing, which means there's plenty of awesome events happening around town. From tree lightings to an appearance by an acting legend, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

COMEDY

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Craig Ferguson

The former "Late Late Show" host brings the laughs to Boston this weekend. Catch Craig Ferguson at The Wilbur when his "Hobo Faboulous" tour rolls into the Hub on Sunday night.

Dec. 2, 7 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $39+, thewilbur.com

HOLIDAY FUN

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

The classic Charlie Brown tale is brought to life on stage in this hit production based on the award-winning, 1965 TV special. See Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang discover the meaning of Christmas when the live show takes over the Shubert Theatre for a limited engagement this weekend only.

Nov. 29-Dec. 2, Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston, $38+, bochcenter.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Boston Common Tree Lighting

Boston has a lot of tree lighting ceremonies every year, but the most popular is without a doubt the festivities on the Common. Mayor Marty Walsh will once again join in on the fun as they light the massive tree sent over from our friends in Nova Scotia. The event will also feature professional ice skaters showing off their moves on the Frog Pond.

Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Boston Common Frog Pond, Boston Common, Beacon St., Boston, bostonfrogpond.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Mayor's 2018 Enchanted Trolley Tour

Following the festivities on the Common, Mayor Walsh will travel around the city during his annual trolley tour. The mayor will participate in tree lightings and bring holiday cheer to various neighborhoods around Boston all weekend long.

Nov. 30-Dec. 2, various locations, boston.gov

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Nantucket Christmas Stroll 2018

Take a quick trip away from the Hub and enjoy the return of the Natucket Christmas Stroll, which is back for its 45th year this weekend. This year's theme is "A Beautiful Stroll in the Neighborhood," which pays tribute to the legendary Fred Rogers - a former resident of the island - as well as the 50th anniversary of his hit PBS series "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood."

Nov. 30-Dec. 2, various locations, christmasstroll.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: SantaCon 2018

Thousands of revelers dressed as Santa will take to the streets when the annual pub crawl and celebration returns this weekend. Get all the details on this year's event here.

Dec. 1, noon-9 p.m., various locations, santacon.info

Things to do in Boston this weekend: SoWa Winter Festival

Back for its 4th year, get your holiday shopping done early at SoWa this weekend. Stop by all weekend long to snag handmade gifts, enjoy winter-themed cocktails and discover the joys of the Art + Design District. And if you can't make it this weekend, The festivities will also return for another round next week.

Nov. 30-Dec. 2, SoWa Boston, 530 Harrison Ave., Boston, sowaboston.com

FILM

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Michael Douglas

Hollywood legend Michael Douglas ships up to Boston on Thursday. The Academy Award-winning will be honored at this year's Coolidge Award and will take part in an onstage conversation with WGBH's Jared Bowen. While the celebration is unfortunately sold out already, fans can still score tickets to a screening of Douglas' acclaimed film "Wonder Boys" on Thursday afternoon, which will be followed by a Q&A with the star.

Nov. 29, 1 p.m., Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline, $30, coolidge.org

FOOD & DRINKS

Things to do in Boston this weekend: After 8 Wine Dinner

In honor of the holiday season and eight years at its Atlantic Wharf location, Smith & Wollensky is celebrating with a special wine dinner on Mondays through Saturdays after 8 p.m. and all day on Sundays. The festivities include a choice of any starter, a steak or entrée, any side and a dessert from the specialty wine dinner menu, as well as a choice of unlimited tastings of four wines that are featured each evening.

Smith & Wollensky Atlantic Wharf, 294 Congress St., Boston, $80 per person, smithandwollensky.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Cocoa & Calligraphy

Sip on delicous cocoa while learning about the art of calligraphy at this special event at FoMu on Sunday. The class will be run by the cocktails and calligraphy concept Sip & Script.

Dec. 2, noon, FoMu, 655 Tremont St., Boston, $68, sipandscript.com

MUSIC

Things to do in Boston this weekend: The Beach Boys

The iconic rock band is back in town as part of their Christmas tour. Catch them at The Wilbur on Thursday night or head to their show at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford on Friday night.

Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $54+, thewilbur.com; Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., The Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford, $44+, chevaliertheatre.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Travis Scott

Following the release of his lastest album "Astroworld," the fan-favorite rapper will perform in Boston at the TD Garden this weekend. Following Sunday's show, Travis Scott will head over to The Grand in the Seaport for a special after party.

Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $131+, tdgarden.com