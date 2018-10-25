The work week is almost over, which means it's time to make some plans. If you need some help finding fun stuff to do with your time off, you've come to the right place. Here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

ART & CULTURE

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Dan Lyons

The acclaimed author, Bay State native and one-time “Silicon Valley” writer is back in the Hub this weekend. Lyons will appear at the Harvard Book Store for his latest book “Lab Rats: How Silicon Valley Made Work Miserable for the Rest of Us.”

Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, free, harvard.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Fog x FLO

There’s not much time to enjoy the fog sculptures around the Emerald Necklace. Make sure to swing by this weekend, and don’t forget to check out a special performance by Boston Ballet II to close out the exhibit on Saturday.

Oct. 27, 4 p.m., Olmsted Park’s Allerton Overlook, 203 Pond Ave., Brookline, free, emeraldnecklace.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: ‘Rock of Ages’

The rockin’ musical ends its limited engagement in Boston this weekend. Make sure to snag a ticket so you can rock out at the Wang Theatre before the 10th anniversary tour ends its run in the Hub on Sunday.

Though Oct. 28, Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston, $25+, bochcenter.org

COMEDY

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Hari Kondabolu

The fan-favorite comic is back in Boston this weekend for one-night only at The Wilbur. Liz Miele will open the show on Friday night.

Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $30, thewilbur.com

Women of the Boston Comedy Festival

Some of the top female performers from the Boston Comedy Festival will take over City Winery for a night of laughs on Saturday. See locals Erin Spencer, Kathe Farris, and Emily Ruskowski show off their comedic chops at the Haymarket Lounge.

Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston, $20, citywinery.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Harvest Party

Beers, food samples and live music: what more could you want? Celebrate the fall season when the annual Harvest Party returns to the Boston Public Market on Thursday.

Oct. 25, 7 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston, $50, bostonpublicmarket.org

HALLOWEEN

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Parties, movies and more for adults

There's a ton of fun stuff to do in Boston this weekend for Halloween. Check out our guide to all the best events here.

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Kids events

Need some Halloween ideas for the little ones? Check out our guide to all the best kid-friendly events here.

MISC.

Things to do in Boston this weekend: SweatCon Rally

Work up a sweat in the Seaport this weekend. Tr ya bunch of different workout classes and munch on snacks and other goodies when this fitness convention takes over the Reebok headquarters.

Oct. 27, 8 a.m., Reebok, 25 Drydock Ave., Boston, $75, eventbrite.com

MOVIES

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Boston Asian American Film Festival

Back for its 10th year, this annual fest heads into its home stretch this weekend. The film "Izzy" will serve as the closing night screening on Sunday, followed by a Q&A with director Alex Chu at the Paramount Center.

Through Oct. 28, various locations, baaff.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Joey O’Donnell Film Premiere

Back for its 34th year, this special film premiere helps raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis research. Enjoy great food, sip on cocktails and catch a screening of “Green Book” by director Peter Farrelly and starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.

Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m., Neiman Marcus Court, Natick Mall, 310 Speen St., Natick, $250+, JoeyFund.org/events

MUSIC

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Marc Anthony

The Latin music megastar comes to Boston this weekend. See Marc Anthony when he performs at Agganis Arena on Thursday night as part of his Legacy tour.

Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, $91+, agganisarena.com