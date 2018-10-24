5 fun things to do in Boston with kids for Halloween 2018

There's no shortage of parties for adults during the Halloween season, but let's face it, the holiday is really about the kids. In addition to the annual tradition of trick-or-treating through your neighborhood, have some fun by taking your little ones to a family-friendly event in the Hub. Here are five great things to do in Boston with kids for Halloween 2018.

Things to do in Boston with kids for Halloween 2018

Boston Children's Museum

The family-friendly museum is celebrating Halloween through the end of the month with a host of programming that's perfect for kids. Stop by on Friday for a KidsJam Monster Mash party followed by a special screening of "Toy Story of Terror." Monday will be a messy day with pumpkins, while Wednesday will be a special pumpkin pageant. Oct. 26-31, Boston Children's Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston, bostonchildrensmuseum.org

Brick or Treat

It's your last chance to have some spooky fun at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center. On Saturday, Sunday and Halloween, guests can stop by and enjoy kid-friendly parties featuring pumpkin patch photoss, build-off challenges, trick or treating and costume contests . Through Oct. 31, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville, boston.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

Halloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest

Head to Faneuil Hall on Saturday for a special Halloween party that's perfect for your little ones and your favorite furry friends. Bring your pets to see if they can become top dog during this annual costume contest and parade. Oct. 27, noon, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 1 Faneuil Hall Sq., Boston, faneuilhallmarketplace.com

Pumpkin Palooza

Enjoy two days of free, pumpkin-filled fun at Lawn on D this weekend. Pumpkin Palooza will take over the venue with pumpkin carving, music, magic shows, a costume parade and more. Oct. 27-28, Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

Zoo Howl

Spend your weekend having some Halloween fun with the cute critters at the Franklin Park Zoo. The Zoo Howl event will feature trick-or-treating among the animals, arts and crafts, games, costume contests and even a haunted maze. Oct. 27-28, Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd., Boston, zoonewengland.org