Ring in the New Year at First Night, relive the Boston Tea Party and more.

Winter tends to be a magical time of year in Boston—well, as long as the snow doesn't pile up too high.

While the season is a pain for drivers looking for parking spots, winter is one of the best times for adventurous locals looking to explore the city. From holiday shows to end-of-the-year parties, there's plenty of ways to have fun in the Hub.

Here are 10 things you have to do in Boston this winter.

1. Experience the arts with the Mayor's Holiday Special

The Mayor's Holiday Special returns for its 14th year this winter, offering serious discounts on some of the city's top shows and events. Through New Year's Eve, fans can score deals on a variety of programs, including the Boston Pops Holiday Pops, the José Mateo Ballet Theatre’s production of "The Nutcracker," the Blue Man Group and more. Through Dec. 31, various locations, mayorsholiday.com

2. Pop-ups bring Miracle to Mass.

Miracle, a Christmas concept originally based in New York, is shipping up to the Boston area this winter. The fan-favorite pop-up bar will expand to more than 50 locations this holiday season, including three spots in Massachusetts. Head to Cambridge's Kimpton Marlowe, Bar Pina in Winston-Salem or The Citizen in Worcester through Christmas Eve to sip on seasonally-themed cocktails. Through Dec. 24, various locations

3. Get your brick on at Legoland

Bring your little ones to the "ultimate indoor Lego playground" when the Holiday Bricktacular returns to Legoland this December with build challenges, scavenger hunts and more. Each weekend, the discovery center will host holiday activities based on seasonally appropriate themes such as "Elf," "The Nutcracker" and "Rudolph the Red Nosed-Reindeer." The fun kicks off Dec. 2 and runs through Christmas Day. Dec. 2-25, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville, $18.50+, boston.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

4. Enchanted trolley rolls into town

The Mayor's Enchanted Trolley Tour hits the road for its 22nd year this season. Mayor Marty Walsh hopes to bring families and communities together as he spreads holiday cheer through each of Boston's neighborhoods. The festivities will kick off in Mattapan on Dec. 1 and conclude in Dorchester on Dec. 3. Dec. 1-3, various locations, boston.gov

5. Celebrate the Festival of Lights with the MFA

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston is going all out for Hanukkah this year. On Dec. 13, the MFA will celebrate the Festival of Lights with musical performances, tours, a special community lighting and more. Admission is free beginning at 4 p.m. that day. Dec. 13, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, free admission after 4 p.m., mfa.org

6. Toss some tea

Take a trip back to 1773 at the annual reenactment of the Boston Tea Party. Celebrate the historic protest's 244th anniversary and watch expired tea from London’s East India Company get dumped into the harbor. Organizers invite the public to toss their own dried, loose tea into the water at this year's celebration, which also includes a parade as well as festivities at the Old South Meeting House. Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m., Old South Meeting House, 310 Congress St., Boston, $30+, bostonteapartyship.com

7. See Somerville light up

Watch Somerville transform into a winter wonderland just in time for the holidays. The city is hosting trolley tours so visitors can check out all the amazing lights, ornaments and house decorations crafted by its residents. The 45-minute tours will depart from Somerville City Hall, which will have plenty of coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and craft activities for children on hand. Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Somerville City Hall, 93 Highland Ave., Somerville, $8-$15, somervilleartscouncil.org/illuminationstour

8. Walk for peace

Take a stroll for peace and harmony at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway this December. Organizers hope that the walk through the candlelit labyrinth will help bring people together during the holiday season. The event will also include hot chocolate, cookies and an a cappella performance by Wellesley High School's Ladies First. Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Armenian Heritage Park, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, Boston, armenianheritagepark.org

9. Say goodbye to 2017 at First Night

It's almost time to bid adieu to 2017 and say hello to 2018. Get your New Year's Eve party on with Boston's annual First Night celebration. Ice sculptures, live entertainment and more will take over Boston Common, Copley Square and other areas of the city throughout the day and evening. The fun will culminate with the Copley Countdown pyrotechnics and light show at midnight. Dec. 31-Jan. 1, various locations, firstnightboston.org

10. Cheer on Boston colleges at the Beanpot

Boston University, Boston College, Havard University and Northeastern University will return for the 65th annual Beanpot Tournament Feb. 6 and 13. See which area school's hockey team will be crowned kings of the ice this winter. Feb. 6 and 13, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, beanpothockey.com