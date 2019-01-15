Everything you need to know about Time Out Market Boston

It's been nearly five years since Time Out successfully launched its first market in Lisbon, Portugal, and now the company is set to bring its popular food hall to a number of cities in 2019 - including Boston. On Monday, Time Out revealed its initial lineup for the upcoming debut in the Hub, featuring some of the local food scene's most recognizable names and eateries. Here's everything you need to know about the soon-to-be-opened Time Out Market Boston.

What's the lineup for Time Out Market Boston?

Time Out Market Boston will showcase several standout culinary stars when it opens to the public later this year. The initial lineup for the food hall is pretty stacked, including acclaimed chefs like James Beard Award winner Michael Schlow, who will open up a space dedicated to simple Italian cuisine. Fellow James Beard Award winner Tony Maws of Craigie on Main is also joining in on the fun, as he'll be bringing variations of his famed Craigie on Main Burger to the Time Out Market Boston.

In addition to Schlow and Maws, chef Tim and Nancy Cushman, the team behind O Ya and Hojoko, will bring two Asian concepts to the food hall. Meanwhile, chef Peter Ungár of the Tasting Counter will bring his style of New England-inspired, seasonal dishes to the Time Out Market Boston.

"Time Out Market isn’t just a food hall—it is the world’s first food and cultural market based wholly on editorial curation," Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat said in a release. At the heart of everything we do is our dedication to curating the best the city—its best food, drinks and cultural experiences. It is all about making fine dining casual, and casual extraordinary."

"Time Out critics tested, tasted and reviewed the best food Boston has to offer and we are very proud to reveal such an impressive first line-up of incredible chefs and restaurateurs who will join Time Out Market," he added. "We can’t wait to soon announce the next additions to our curated mix. When Time Out Market Boston opens this year, it will not just be a place where you go to eat but where you get to know and experience the best of the city."

Rounding out the initial lineup are Union Square Donuts and anoush’ella, who will bring their bold flavors to the food hall as well. Overall, Time Out Market Boston will feature a "curated mix" of offerings, including 15 eateries, two bars, a demo kitchen, a retail shop and local culture, all in one iconic site.

Where will Time Out Market Boston set up shop?

The food hall is set to open in the Fenway neighborhood at the 401 Park Drive building, which was formerly the home of the Landmark Center.

When will Time Out Market Boston open?

An official opening date hasn't been set yet, but organizers are aiming to launch Time Out Market Boston in the second quarter of 2019.