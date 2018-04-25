UMass Amherst students win Tinder contest for free Cardi B show

Cardi B is taking a trip to the Bay State on Wednesday night.

The new queen of hip-hop is set to perform a special show at the Mullins Center after students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst won a "swipe-off" contest organized by Tinder. The local college kids beat out dozens of other schools to win the free concert.

Unfortunately, the show is limited to UMass Amherst students and tickets for the event were given out on a first come, first served basis, so if you're not one of the lucky Minutemen who snagged a seat, don't expect to land one before tonight's performance.

Cardi B has been making a ton of "money moves" over the past few months, landing on Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with her new album "Invasion of Privacy." The rapper also recently revealed her pregnancy on "Saturday Night Live." She's having the baby with her with fiancé and Migos star Offset.

We have a #SwipeOff winner! Congrats U Mass Amherst! Swipe in-app for exclusive access to the free @IamCardiB concert. First come, first served and subject to official rules. Valid U Mass Amherst student ID required. Ends 4/18/18. Link in bio for official rules. pic.twitter.com/2cpRF1mD5c — Tinder (@Tinder) April 18, 2018

Cardi B's show at the Mullins Center is set to kick off tonight at 7 p.m.