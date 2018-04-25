Home
 
UMass Amherst students win Tinder contest for free Cardi B show

Local college kids will be making money moves at the Mullins Center tonight.
By
Matt Juul
 Published : April 25, 2018
Cardi B
Cardi B is coming to the Bay State tonight. Photo by Getty Images

Cardi B is taking a trip to the Bay State on Wednesday night.

The new queen of hip-hop is set to perform a special show at the Mullins Center after students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst won a "swipe-off" contest organized by Tinder. The local college kids beat out dozens of other schools to win the free concert.

Unfortunately, the show is limited to UMass Amherst students and tickets for the event were given out on a first come, first served basis, so if you're not one of the lucky Minutemen who snagged a seat, don't expect to land one before tonight's performance.

Cardi B has been making a ton of "money moves" over the past few months, landing on Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with her new album "Invasion of Privacy." The rapper also recently revealed her pregnancy on "Saturday Night Live." She's having the baby with her with fiancé and Migos star Offset.

Cardi B pregnant on SNL

Cardi B's show at the Mullins Center is set to kick off tonight at 7 p.m.

 
