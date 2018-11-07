On Sunday, Boston will join the rest of the country in honoring our military veterans with parades, specials and so much more. Here's our guide to celebrating Veterans Day 2018 in the Hub this weekend.

5 ways to celebrate Veterans Day 2018 in Boston

1. Watch the parades

Each year, a pair of parades are held in Boston in honor of Veterans Day. The first is a more traditional parade, which will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday and will march around Boylston and Tremont streets. The second is geared towards the peace aspect of Armistice Day, which is also held on Nov. 11 and pays tribute to the armistice signed between Germany and the Allies of World War I. Dubbed the Veterans Day Parade for Peace, the second parade follows the same route as the first parade, but will continue on to Faneuil Hall for a special event featuring poetry, songs and more. Nov. 11, 1 p.m., various locations

2. Take a cruise

Veterans and active duty military members can celebrate Veterans Day 2018 with a cruise around the Boston Harbor Islands which highlights the area's military area. Saturday's festivities will include tours of Fort Warren, a trip to Georges Island, a flag-raising ceremony and even activities for the kids. The cruise is free for veterans and military members, while others can join in on the fun for $10. Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Georges Island, Boston, bostonharborislands.org

3. Honor the women of WWII

Celebrate Veterans Day 2018 by heading over to the International Museum of World War II. The Natick museum has a special exhibit currently on display called "Women in WWII: On the Home Fronts and the Battlefronts," which explores how women took on rolse traditionally held by men when they were sent off to war. The exhibit features more than 100 artifacts, including a Saturday Evening Post with a portrayal of Rosie the Riveter on the cover by Norman Rockwell. 8 Mercer Rd., Natick, museumofworldwarii.org

4. Explore the outdoors with The Trustees

In celebration of Veterans Day, The Trustees is offering free admission for all of its properties to veterans, as well as active duty and retired military members, plus their families. Guests will get a chance to explore the group's various outdoor destinations and tour the Trustees historic houses. Nov. 11-12, various locations, thetrustees.org

5. Hit the lanes

Kings Dining and Entertainment is giving back by offering free games of bowling and shoe rentals to all veterans, active,and reserve military members. The promotion kicks off on Friday and will be available through Monday. Nov. 9-12, various locations, kings-de.com