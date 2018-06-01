Everything you need to know for Scooper Bowl 2018

In case you needed an excuse to fill up on ice cream, Scooper Bowl 2018 will take over City Hall Plaza. Proceeds from the Jimmy Fund's annual, all-you-can-eat festivities go to benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and organizers hope to meet a goal of $375,000 with this year's fundraising event. Get the scoop on what to expect when the ice cream fest returns to Boston.

When is Scooper Bowl 2018?

The festivities will set up shop at City Hall Plaza June 5 to 7, from noon to 8 p.m. each day. In addition to all that ice cream, Scooper Bowl will have live music and DJs on hand during each day of the fest. Single day tickets range from $3 to $8 for kids depending on their age, while anyone 10 and older can purchase a pass for $10. Three day passes are also available for $20, while the $25 "Speedy Pass" will allow attendees to skip the lines. Fans can also give back by purchasing a $10 "Patient Ticket," which will give patients of all ages and their families the opportunity to enjoy the ice cream bonanza.

What ice cream flavors are available at Scooper Bowl 2018?

Perennial favorites Baskin-Robbins, Friendly's, Edy's, Breyers nd Haagen-Dazs will all be on hand to serve up new and classic ice cream flavors throughout the fest. New England's own Ben & Jerry's will be there too with flavors ranging from Gimme Smore and Chocolate Shake It to AmeriCone Dream and the non-dairy Caramel Almond Brittle. Bay State brand Vice Cream will swing by the festivities as well with flavors such as Afternoon Delight, Bourbon Mash, L'Orange A Trois, Minted and Higher Grounds. Other ice cream attendees include Rosev Dairy Foods, Yasso, Beckon Ice Cream and Hood.

What's new at Scooper Bowl 2018?

Scooper Bowl 2018 isn't just for kids. For the first time ever, the fest will feature Scoop@Night, a 21+ event that will be held on June 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets to the adult-themed ice cream gathering are $30, and include two boozy beverages along with unlimited ice cream.

If you go:

June 5-7, noon-8 p.m., City Hall Plaza, Boston, scooperbowl.org