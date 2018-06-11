Everything you need to know about Taste of Somerville 2018

Feast on the best bites Somerville has to offer when this tasty fest returns this week. Now in its 20th year, the annual Taste of Somerville event celebrates the city's eclectic culinary and nightlife scenes with great food and drink offerings, live entertainment, family-friendly fun and more. Here's everything you need to know about this year's fest.

When is Taste of Somerville 2018?

Taste of Somerville 2018 will take over the Nathan Tufts Park in Powderhouse Square on Wednesday, June 13, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets to the event are $50 for general admission, while kids 12 and under can attend for just $15. VIP tickets are also available for $75 and include a few extra perks, such as exclusive tastings, wine pairings plus hand-crafted cocktails by United Liquors. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Walnut Street Center, a local nonprofit that focuses on providing self-advocacy and community involvement support to vulnerable citizens around the city.

What food and drinks will be at Taste of Somerville 2018?

Dozens of amazing food and drink vendors will be on hand to serve up some vino, brews and, of course, a ton of great grub. "It’s no secret that Somerville has become one of the driving forces in the culinary scene of greater Boston in recent years, almost to the point where it can be hard to keep up with all of the new offerings," organizer Luke O’Neil said in a statement. "What we try to do here is make that a little more manageable, so you can taste a little bit of all of it all in one place on one day. Although maybe don’t eat 75 different dishes, that might not be a good idea." Highlights for this year's fest include Aeronaut Brewery, Bantam Cider, Browyn, Five Horses Tavern, J.P. Licks, Mr. Crepe, Oath Pizza, Samuel Adams, Tenoch Mexican, Whole Heart Provisions and Zero Gravity Brewing.

What else is happening at Taste of Somerville 2018?

There's a ton of stuff going on besides all the food and drink tastings. A pop-up playground jungle and a firetruck from the Somerville Fire Department will be on hand to keep the little ones entertained, while adults can have some fun with games of cornhole, fooseball and bocce. DJ Nate Bluhm will also be on hand to provide the beats.

If you go:

June 13, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Nathan Tufts Park, 850 Broadway, Somerville, $15-$75, tasteofsomerville.org