Where to go ice skating around Boston

Winter is in full swing, which means it's time to dust off those skates and hit the ice. From indoor rinks to outdoor set-ups, here are a few places you can go ice skating around Boston this season.

Boston Common Frog Pond

Probably the most well-known rink in town, the Boston Common Frog Pond has your skating needs covered all winter long. Visitors can take to the ice starting at 10 a.m., any day during the week, and skate rentals are also available. Admission is based on height, so guests 58-inches and over can stop by for $6, while shorter skaters can hit the ice for free. Boston Common Frog Pond, Boston, bostonfrogpond.com

Boston Winter at City Hall Plaza

In addition to bringing shops and mazes to City Hall Plaza, Boston Winter also has a pretty neat ice skating set-up. Enjoy a glide down a custom-designed skating path that weaves throughout the holiday attraction. Skate rentals are $8 each, while admission prices are $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Kids ages 5 and under can skate for free. City Hall Plaza, Boston, cityhallplazaboston.com

Community Ice Skating at Kendall Square

Head over to Cambridge to experience the magic of its outdoor rink in Kendall Square. Open through mid-March, the ice skating rink offers skate rentals, lessons and more. One day admission prices are $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, while children 13 and under can hit the ice for $1. 300 Athenaeum St., Cambridge, kendallsquare.org

Kirrane Ice Skating Rink

If you're looking for a spot to show off your triple axels in Brookline, head to the Kirrane Ice Skating Rink. Open through the beginning of March, rink is open to the public for skating and private rentals, plus it also offers drop in hockey for adults. Daily admission fees are $6 for residents and $8 for non-residents, with reduced rates for seniors, students and veterans. 23 Newton St., Brookline, brooklinerec.com

The Skating Club of Boston

Known for its community of athletes and professionals, the Skating Club of Boston also offers plenty of programs for novice skaters. The rink is open to the public for all ages on Saturdays, as well as for skaters 18 and older on Tuesday nights. Admission prices are $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. 1240 Soldiers Field Road, Boston, scboston.org

Warrior Ice Arena

Not only is Warrior Ice Arena a practice facility for the Boston Bruins, it's also state-of-the-art complex where locals can show off their moves on the ice. The Brighton destination is open to the public for skating and hockey at select times throughout the week, including Friday rock n' skate nights, where fans can stop by between 8-10 p.m. for just $10. 90 Guest St., Brighton, warrioricearena.com

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

If you're down for a trip to Foxboro, head to Patriot Place for a special skating experience right outside Gillette Stadium. Winter Skate is open throughout the week, and admission prices are just $8 for adults and $6 for kids and seniors. Guests can also earn $2 off with a coat donation to the nonprofit Cradles to Crayons. Patriot Place, Foxboro, patriot-place.com