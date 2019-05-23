Clairo gives us her top 5 not-to-miss bands at Boston Calling 2019

If you are planning on making the trip to Harvard University’s Athletic Complex for Boston Calling this year, you are probably lording over the lineup in order to make the perfect itinerary to make the most of all three days. We know, festivals can be stressful in that way when there is too much of a good thing. That’s why we spoke with local musician and Boston Calling performer, Clairo, to give us some tips on five bands you should definitely make sure to check out at this year’s festival.

1. Turnstile

“One of my favorite bands right now. They put on an incredible show, and are such a genuine group of people.”

2. Pile

“A classic Boston band who I’ve been listening to since high school. My favorite song has always been ‘Touched By Comfort.’”

3. Rayvn Lenae

“Rayvn is probably the sweetest person I’ve ever met. We toured in Australia together at Laneway Festival and became friends there. I’ve never seen anyone capture a crowd like she can.”

4. Snail Mail

“Lindsey is a really close friend of mine and a huge inspiration for me. Everything she does she does with confidence, and that’s something I think we all want to find in ourselves. Her show is not one to be missed!”

5. Shame

“Easily one of my favorite bands, their last record is all I listen to on long flights. I’m looking forward to playing the same day as them, as my manager and I are planning on being front row.”

Thanks for the tips, Clairo! Make sure to check out her set at this year’s Boston Calling on the Green Stage this Saturday, May 25, at 2:55 pm.

Check out the EP 'diary 001' by Clairo below.