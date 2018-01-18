10 fun things to do in NYC this weekend, mostly for '90s kids

Make fun of Star Wars (out of love!), eat the best cassoulets New York has to offer and take a '90s-themed bar crawl, plus more things to do in NYC this weekend.

PARTY

Diana vs. Donna

Despite the title, you won’t have to choose a favorite when C’mon Everybody pits two of music’s all-time fiercest females — Diana Ross and Donna Summers — against one another for the ultimate night of dance and jams. The evening features live performances under a disco ball, a perfect setting for two of the first true divas. Jan. 19, 11 p.m.-4 a.m., C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave., Brooklyn, $8, cmoneverybody.com

ANTIQUES

Winter Antiques Show

For well over half a century, the Winter Antiques Show has been bringing together some of the world’s best vintage pieces in one space (vetted by a panel of 150 fine art specialists), along with 70 renowned experts to help enthusiasts shop or simply learn more about what’s on display. Young Collectors Night, where future arts patrons gather for a glass of champagne and a private viewing, is Thursday from 7-9 p.m. Proceeds benefit the East Side House Settlement. Jan. 19-28, Park Avenue Armory, 643 Park Ave., $25-$200, winterantiquesshow.com

ARTS

Outsider Art Fair

The art world can be stuffy and formal, but the Outsider Art Fair flips that formula on its head by featuring self-taught talents, experimental artists and outright eccentrics. Don’t be surprised if this actually feels way more accessible than most museums, with pieces from 63 international galleries. Jan. 19-21, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., $20-$50, outsiderartfair.com

PODCAST

Steele Wars

Fan favorite podcaster Steele Saunders brings his Star Wars show to Union Hall with some serious starpower: The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng and Marvel editor Heather Antos. Expect plenty of laughs about The Last Jedi (maybe a few new Kylo Ren memes?) and anything else about the Star Wars universe that deserves a little loving mockery. Must be 21+, Jan. 20, 4 p.m., Union Hall, 702 Union St., Brooklyn, $12 advance, $15 door, ticketfly.com

FOOD

Cassoulet Cook-Off

Professional and amateur cooks face off at the 10th annual Cassoulet Cook-Off. Hosted by Jimmy’s No. 43, this year they’re letting Williamsburg get in on the action with an offsite location: The Brooklyn Kitchen. Your ticket includes samples from all of the competitors, plus unlimited beer, wine, cider and spirits. Chefs’ Consortium is partnering with the event to help source local ingredients for an even more delectable outcome. Jan. 20, Noon-3 p.m., The Brooklyn Kitchen, 100 Frost St., $45, Brooklyn, jimmysno43.com

PARTY

Penthouse Singles Party

If you’re ready to meet someone this year — or at least score a date to help you tackle one of those couple’s menus on Valentine’s Day — hit up the Penthouse Singles Party this Saturday at 230 Fifth. Enjoy the view from heated igloos atop the hotel, where you can get cozy with other unpaired New Yorkers in their 20s, 30s and 40s. There will be two-for-one drink specials and complimentary appetizers, plus a DJ playing sets that will inspire you to show off some moves. Jan. 20, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 230 Fifth, 230 Fifth Ave., $20, 230-fifth.com

DRINKS

‘90s Bar Crawl

Bring the 1990s back for one glorious day with an epic LES bar crawl. Yes, that means everything from chokers to flannels, slap bracelets to scrunchies. The ‘90s Bar Crawl meets at Bar None, where you’ll get your wristband and a free drink. Then it’s off to participating bars like Spotted Owl, Red Lion and Macho’s NYC for a variety of drink specials and ‘90s music. Jan. 20, 2-10 p.m., multiple locations, $27-$40, 90sbarcrawl.com

TASTING

Fine Wine & Food Fest

Forget your average four-sip flight: This Saturday, you can try up to 150 wines from New York and New Jersey all in one place. Unlimited samples are paired with gourmet bites from local restaurants and some of the city’s hottest food trucks. There’s also a marketplace selling everything from jewelry and home decor to bottles of your new favorite wines. The first 2,000 guests get a free tote bag, and everyone enjoys live entertainment. Jan. 20, 1-8 p.m., Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Long Island, $15-$99, finewineandfoodfest.com

BEER

Wilkyversary

We hate to ruin one of Bed-Stuy’s better-kept secrets, but one of the city’s most authentic craft beer spots is celebrating its second anniversary with a very worthy party this Saturday. The Wilky will be holding its Wilkyversary all evening, with hourly giveaways and a special anniversary brew (one of 18 rare and intriguing drafts selected with this night in mind). They’ll also be cracking open the Cantillon Kriek, with free bottle pours of Bell’s Black Note. Jan. 20, The Wilky, 108 Patchen Ave., Brooklyn, free, thewilky.com

FOOD

Cochon555

It’s pork. It’s wine. And it’s unlimited. Cochon555 offers three hours to sample unique dishes made from responsibly raised pigs this Sunday at Second Floor. You’ll pair fare by five top city chefs (like Marc Murphy of Landmarc) with the perfect vinos. VIPs get to skip the line, with two bonus plates, bourbon pours and the chance to meet the farmers, winemakers, butchers and special guests. Jan. 21, 4-7:30 p.m., second floor, 849 Sixth Ave., $130-$200, cochon555.com