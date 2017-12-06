10 great and not too Christmas-y things to do in NYC, Dec. 7-10

A surf shack pops up in the Lower East Side, an interactive theater piece lets you throw bricks and more things to do in NYC this weekend.

POP-UP

Relax, Dammit

Blue Point Brewing is bringing the beach vibes of its Long Island home to the city for three days with a pop-up “travel agency.” Step into up to the desk and get your free ticket to their hidden surf shack in the Lower East Side with free beer tastings, an underwater lounge with live oyster shucking, a relaxation pod and live entertainment. Dec. 6-9, 4-10 p.m., 156 Orchard St., free, facebook.com/BluePointBrewery

THEATER

So Long Boulder City

The most divisive debate this country faced in 2016? Hands down, it was if you loved or hated La La Land. Whether you swooned for the Hollywood fantasy or tried to get your money back, you must have been wondering: What was so bad about Emma Stone’s character’s one-woman show that it crashed her career and sent her spiraling on her doomed (or destined) trajectory to stardom? The musical spoof “So Long Boulder City imagines what it would’ve been like, in its awful entirety. Dec. 7-Jan. 7, Subculture Theater, 45 Bleecker St., $36-$46, solongbouldercity.com

THEATER

Counting Sheep

Ever wonder if you’d be brave enough to really stand up for what you believe in? Get a taste of rebellion with Counting Sheep, a new immersive theater piece at 3LD Theater in the Financial District. The “guerilla folk opera” takes you inside the 2014 Maidan Revolution in the Ukraine, using reenactments and actual footage from Kiev. Audiences aren’t passive; they’re invited to yell, throw bricks, sing protest songs and dodge armed soldiers. Through Dec. 17, 3LD Theater, 80 Greenwich St., $49.50-$69.50, countingsheeprevolution.com

BENEFIT

Dance Extraordinary

There’s still time to cram some culture into 2017 without breaking the bank. Dance and fashion come together in a site-specific event at Artists & Fleas SoHo this Thursday. For $25, you’ll enjoy music and dancing, shopping, a silent auction, drinks and light bites, plus immersive installations and live performances. The party supports Bryn Cohn & Artist’s upcoming season, including the dance company’s first repertory work premiering next February. Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m., Artists & Fleas SoHo, 568 Broadway, $25, bryncohnandartists.com

MUSIC

Live at 837: Luke Bryan

Samsung 837 is a multi-level, interactive event space that’s been decked out for the holidays. This week, it hosts a free performance by country superstar Luke Bryan. Just RSVP to attend, and arrive early. While you’re there, check out The Night Before, a 4-D virtual reality experience where you ride in Santa’s sleigh, or take a 360-degree selfie inside a snow globe. There’s also interactive holiday windows and Christmas stories playing in the living room. Dec. 7, 7 p.m., Samsung 837, 837 Washington St., Free with RSVP, samsung.com

DRINKS

Tastings @ OSH: American Whiskeys

Sure, you can be a snob and stick to your guns about your Scotch or Irish whiskeys. Or you can be the one who knows everything about the amber spirit, including American whiskey’s history from the Revolutionary War through Prohibition, and today’s great whiskeys distilling from coast to coast, including right in our own backyard in New York. At Tastings, you’ll learn all about it from drinks scholar Tonya Hopkins while sampling various brands, along with cheese and bread. Dec. 8, 7-8:30, Old Stone House, 336 Third St., Brooklyn, $45, theoldstonehouse.org

FILM

Nitehawk: Holiday Show Spectacular

There are two kinds of holiday filmgoers, and they’ll both find fare this weekend as part of Nitehawk’s Holiday Show Spectacular. The first will want cheery Christmas movies, like the rom-com Love Actually, which is being shown at brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Then there are those who would rather rock up for the midnight showing of Eyes Wide Shut, Stanley Kubrick’s sexy thriller that happens to be set against a holiday backdrop, on Friday and Saturday. Dec. 8-10, Nitehawk Cinema, 136 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, $12, nitehawkcinema.com

HOLIDAYS

Coney Island Winter Wonderland

Over the coming two weekends, there’s holiday-themed family fun down by the seaside with the Coney Island Winter Wonderland. Stroll through the market and shop for unique gifts, get a photo with Santa at the “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed Arts Annex, enjoy a performance of “The Tin Soldiers Christmas Toys” with yo-yo pro Just Weber or attend the Holiday Laser Light Show. Prices vary, but a portion of proceeds support the American Heart Association. Dec. 9-10 & 16-17, Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Ave., Free-$12, coneyisland.com

FILM

Dog Film Festival

Turn off the Internet and immerse yourself in doggos onscreen where you won’t accidentally click away to some political post and hate the world again. The Dog Film Festival is just what it implies, and it’s suitable for all ages. Watch a sampling of shorts about the relationship between man and his best friend. There are two afternoon showings, each featuring a different set of films, so you can stay and attend both. Plus, a portion of proceeds supports pet charities. Dec. 10, 2:45 & 4:45 p.m., SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St., $15, dogfilmfestival.com

POETRY

The Poetry Brothel: Holiday Party

Don your corset or or whatever puts you in the mood for a kinky, boozy poetry reading inside a bordello. Characters who slink around the shadows or drape themselves across chaises will spontaneously recite poems as you explore a seductive brothel featuring aerialists, palm readers, burlesque and private performances. This month’s party takes on a seasonal theme with caroling and an “office holiday party” photocopier onstage. Dec. 10, 8 p.m.-Midnight, House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn, $40-$75, houseofyes.org