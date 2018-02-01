11 fun things to do in NYC this weekend, Feb. 1-4

YouTube stars deconstruct the art of viral videos, an immersive Little Mermaid party, a vintage fashion show and more things to do in NYC.

Get immersed in the world of The Little Mermaid at The Bell House this weekend. Credit: Disney

ARTS

Five Elements of War

A 7-foot portrait of Vladimir Putin created out of bullet casings is the centerpiece of Five Elements of War, a free art exhibit at the Ukrainian Institute of America drawing attention to one of the largest conflicts in Europe since WWII. In addition to the portrait, made of casings directly collected by the artist-activists during the uprising against Russia, there are four more large-scale, tactile works featuring items collected from the front lines, from documentation to shrapnel. Through Feb. 4, Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 E. 79th St., free, ukrainianinstitute.org

COMEDY

Something to Wine About

Sommelier Laurie Forster made a name for herself as the author of Sipping Point: A Crash Course in Wine and in entertainment, where she uses a mix of honesty and conversational humor to help demystify wine for the masses. Now, she’s bringing that openness and wit to City Winery for a comedy show about being a working mom in the booze business, accompanied by five tastings that will leave audience members a little tipsy but definitely a lot wiser about wine. Feb. 1, 7-9 p.m., City Winery, 155 Varick St., $50, citywinery.com

FILM

“Fight the Power: Black Superheroes on Film”

Inspired by the highly anticipated release of Marvel’s “Black Panther” (premiering Feb. 16 at BAM’s Harvey Theater), BAMcinematek dedicated a two-week series to looking at the history of film that’s led to this cultural moment. “Fight the Power: Black Superheroes on Film” will feature 28 films exploring every type of black cultural hero onscreen, from stereotypes that harmfully shaped social discourse (“Shaft”) to literal fantasy icons (with a double-billing of “Blade” 1&2). Feb. 2-18, BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, $15, bam.org

MUSIC

Heart and Soul

This Friday at Carnegie Hall, Hamilton star James Monroe Iglehart (Jefferson/Lafayette) joins Steven Reineke and the New York Pops for Heart and Soul, a tribute to the best of R&B from its origins through today. The Tony Award winner (as Genie in Broadway’s Aladdin) will share the stage with Capathia Jenkins (Newsies) for hits like Al Green’s Let’s Stay Together and Whitney Houston’s I’m Every Woman, backed by a full symphony orchestra. Feb. 2, 8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave., $21-$140, nypops.org

STYLE

Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show

Part fashion show, part pop-up shop, the Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show offers a featured exhibit and over 70 vendors selling rare apparel, accessories and textiles from across the past century and around the world. This year’s central collection is curated by Marilyn Kirschner, former fashion editor of Harper’s Bazaar. Vintage style aficionados may especially enjoy her permissive advice: Buy unique items you love on the spot, figure out how to wear them later. Feb. 2-3, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., $15-$20, manhattanvintage.com

ANIMATION

Animation First

The French Institute is launching the country’s first-ever French animation film festival this weekend. There will be 12 premieres, from children’s pieces to a cine-concert with live piano accompaniment. After hours, there’s late-night Erotic Animation. In addition to screenings, there’s everything from gaming demos to panels with leading industry artists. Feb. 2-4, French Institute Alliance Francaise, 22 E. 60th St., $7-$20, fiaf.org/animation

YOUTUBE

Videocracy: How YouTube Is Changing the World

YouTube’s head of culture and trends Kevin Allocca had a front-row seat as the video service changed the entire entertainment landscape. He’ll head up a panel about the mystique of the viral video and how people are using the site today with fellow online luminaries Kenyatta Cheese (Know Your Meme), the Gregory brothers (Auto-Tune the News) and Vanessa Hill (Braincraft). He’ll sign copies of his new book, Videocracy, after the talk. Feb. 3, 3 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria, $10, movingimage.us

ARTS

Antigone in Ferguson

Paul Giamatti and Samira Wiley (Handmaid’s Tale) are joined by a live gospel choir for Antigone in Ferguson, a reimagining of Sophocles’ classic about civil disobedience. Created in response to the death of Michael Brown, shot by police in 2014, the piece is presented by the New York Public Library and Theater of War Productions. Limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis; early arrival is highly recommended. Feb. 3, 8 p.m., New York Public Library, Jefferson Market, 425 Sixth Ave., Free, on.nypl.org

SKATING

Soul On Ice: Winter Skating Party

Head up to Harlem for an afternoon of ice skating to pure soul music at Central Park’s Lasker Rink (recent site of the New York Rangers’ Winter Classic practice). The Soul On Ice: Winter Skating Party will feature free skate time in addition to shows from the local ice skating groups, as well as food, raffles and music from DJ Whutever of Power 105.1. Your ticket includes skate rentals and supports local community organization Figure Skating in Harlem. Feb. 3, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lasker Ice Rink, 110 Malcolm X Blvd., $15, figureskatinginharlem.org

IMMERSIVE

Movie Musical Party: The Little Mermaid

If you wanna be where the people are this Sunday, slap on some seashells and stroll along to the Bell House for an under-the-sea singalong party themed to Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Rest assured, this animated classic’s best moments won’t stay 2-D; they’ll come to life around you through costume contests, trivia games and interactive movie moments a la Rocky Horror. Yes, you’re fully encouraged to wear your mermaid tail, or anything that screams nautical hottie. Feb. 4, 7 p.m., The Bell House, 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn, $12-$15, thebellhouseny.com

LITERATURE

Judy Blumesday

Molly Ringwald, Julie Klausner, Phoebe Robinson and more celebrities are throwing an epic birthday party for one of the most influential iconic coming-of-age authors, and we’re all invited. Judy Blumesday at Symphony Space is a star-studded night of adults-only reminiscing and readings, with a rare appearance by Blume herself. Feb. 4, 6 p.m., Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, $26-$76, symphonyspace.org