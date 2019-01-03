Free bubbly, bingo & more at these Golden Globes watch parties

Have more fun that the people actually at the 2019 Golden Globes at these Golden Globes watch parties.

Hollywood’s long march toward the Oscars — if they ever end up finding a host — begins with the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6. The 76th annual ceremony is being hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh and our hopes for them are Amy Poehler and Tina Fey high. (And not just because they’ve promised to steer clear of the T-word). Don’t watch this one on your sofa and head to one of these Golden Globes watch parties instead. Pro tip: Check our prediction guide before you go.

Littlefield

Start your night with a free glass of Champagne by RSVPing to The Skint’s also free Golden Globes watch party at Littlefield. The Gowanus venue will project the red carpet and show on a big screen, with themed drink specials and food by El Atoradero for purchase, and a bingo card instead of a ballot because the winners may be a mystery, but awards shows always have predictable moments. Note that RSVP does not guarantee entry and the venue is mixed seated/standing, so arrive early. Doors at 5:30 p.m., 635 Sackett St., Brooklyn, free, theskint.com

Caveat

Manhattan’s venue for nerdy fun is bringing in its own performers for a night to remember. At the Holy Globes! watch party, a livestream of the ceremony will be accompanied by commentary from Lida Darmian and Gabe Gonzalez, plus mini-shows during commercials, a drinking game and bragging rights for the most winner predictions. Must be 21+, doors at 7 p.m., 21 A Clinton St., $15 advance, $18 at the door, caveat.nyc

Syndicated

Watch the awards at a free party in the glam (and delicious) restaurant of Bushwick’s dine-in theater Syndicated. The ceremony will be screened with sound, specialty cocktails inspired by the year in film and television, and of course a contest for best winner predictions. Free, 8 p.m, 40 Bogart St., Brooklyn, free, syndicatedbk.com

Madame Tussauds

Celebrate the big night among the bright lights of Times Square and the wax versions of your favorite celebrities at a free viewing party inside Madame Tussauds. Dress your party best enjoy a night filled with bubbles and glitz in the museum’s A-List room. 7:30-11 pm., 234 W. 42nd St., RSVP by emailing madametussaudsnyc@alliedglobalmarketing.com