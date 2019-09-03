5 NYC food festivals coming this fall

A image of the Ample Hills x The New York Times collaboration for the New York Times Food Festival.

Fall is finally here and so is food festival season. As the weather cools down in New York City, some kitchens are heating up. This autumn, the city is welcoming several food festivals. From pizza festivals and beyond, New York City has something for everyone’s palate.

If you’re craving something new or want to explore specific foods a bit more, we’ve got you covered.

We rounded up some of the best food festivals throughout the city for you to check out every weekend this autumn.

TASTE Williamsburg Greenpoint

This festival is all about North Brooklyn’s excellent food. Not only does this festival focus on food, but it also helps benefit the Firehouse North Brooklyn Community Center. This year marks the festival’s 10th year, which block-style tasting event. If you’re attending, don't forget to check out Midnights Firehouse chicken sandwich.

$50-$110, September 15th, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., East River State Park (90 Kent Ave), to purchase tickets go to tastewg.com

Harvest in the Square

Harvest in the Square makes its return for its 24th year. Much like the listing above, it has a hyper-focus on showcasing spots in the Union Square area. A ticket will get you an unlimited tasting of everything paired with New York brews and booze. Some stand out items includes Bocce USQ’s pizza with roasted Brussel sprouts, caramelized onions, and fresh mozzarella cheese. Another exciting option is the Nutella Café’s Poundcake Panzanella with yogurt and seasonal fruits.

$99-$500, September 19, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIP) – 9 p.m., Union Square Park, North Plaza, to order tickets go to harvestinthesquare.nyc, (you can purchase tickets on-site at Box Office at Union Square West and 16th Street ONLY ON THE DAY OF, but prices will go up), to purchase tickets go to harvestinthesquare.nyc

New York Times Food Festival

The New York Times is holding its first-ever food festival this fall. The two-day event will feature three sections, “The Park,” “The Talks,” and “The Nights.” The park will have a bunch of restaurants where you can go and taste things. The Talks will be lectures you can book for an additional price featuring experts in the industry. The Nights will be a unique dining experience at the ticketed restaurant. You will be able to purchase an item from the restaurants within the park area. The big standout is a collaboration between NYT and Ample Hills, which is called ‘The Flavor of Record,’ the flavor will have a sweet cream base with fudge swirls and house-made black and white cookies.

$25-$45, October 5-6, Saturday the park open from noon- 6 p.m., Sunday, October 6, from noon to 5 p.m., The Talks Saturday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bryant Park , to purchase tickets go to nytfoodfestival.com

New York Pizza Festival

This year, NYC is having its second-ever pizza festival. The two-day event will have pizza from over 30 different vendors from across the country. Entry to the event is free, but to taste the pizza and drinks, purchasing tickets is required. Some coveted slices include John Arena of Metro Pizza in Las Vegas to Don Antonio in New York and more,

$20-$100, October 5-6, noon-5 p.m., Crescent Ave, Bronx, NY 10458, to purchase tickets go to nycpizzafestival.com

Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival

The iconic Food Network & Cooking Channel, New York City Wine & Food Festival, makes its return for its 12th year. The festival offers everything and anything a food and wine lover could dream of. The event has live demos with Chefs, tastings, master’s classes, and more. Some standouts are the grand tasting, where you can sample any kind of food imaginable and witness demos from countless celebrity chefs including Rachael Ray and Robert Irvine.

$25-$400, October 10-13, time varies based on events; locations vary based on events, to purchase tickets, go to nycwff.org