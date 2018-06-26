How to go back to summer camp as a grown-up New Yorker

Reliving the joys of summer camp is shaping up to be the #summergoals of 2018, and there are plenty of ways to go glamping and have grown-up fun in New York.

Once summer rolled around, there's one childhood experience we all cherished (or at least covet from movies like Wet Hot American Summer): going off to summer camp. Sleeping in tents, playing games and eating s'mores — that was the life. And while we may be adults now, that just means we get to do it all with a drink in hand.

While you could grab some friends and head for the woods, there are much better ways to get into the outdoors (or just experience the best parts minus the sleeping on the floor and bugs).

Chill at an urban campsite

Who needs to go to the woods when you can bring the tents to the city? For the summer, Arlo Soho is welcoming campers to Camp Arlo, turning its courtyard into a campsite with two large tents decked out like rustic wood cabins plus picnic tables and Adirondack chairs, a menu of hot dogs, s’mores and cocktails, and even a boozy ice cream cart courtesy of Tipsy Scoop. 231 Hudson St.

Take your friends for an ice cream social

Find summertime treats in an upstate New York setting at Camp Cookie Do, popping up for the summer at Chefs Club Counter in Soho. Grab a Dirty Worm sundae with soft serve (much tastier than anything you dug up) or a DIY s’more called The Campfire, then enjoy it in an Adirondack chair. Through Aug. 31, 62 Spring St., Soho

Glamping without leaving the city

New York City’s getaway-without-getting-away, Governors Island, has added a luxurious campground to its list of attractions, courtesy of Collective Retreats. You won’t exactly be roughing it one of their fully furnished tents, and it’s possibly the only truly quiet spot in the five boroughs. Then start your day with a gourmet breakfast and take part in fitness activities before winding down with an outdoor concert. Through Oct. 31, collectiveretreats.com

Go to an actual summer camp for adults

Growing up doesn’t have to mean growing out of the summer camp experience. Relive the youthful fun with Club Getaway, which whisks you to a campsite in Connecticut for a weekend of outdoor activities from water skiing to mountain climbing and adult fun from games (drinking and otherwise) to improv classes. Sessions start at $439, clubgetaway.com