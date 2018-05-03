Best Cinco de Mayo parties and drink deals in New York City

Find all the $1 tequila shots, $5 margaritas and $1 taco deals you can manage in our guide to Cinco de Mayo deals and parties in New York.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s unlikely 1862 victory over invading French forces, and somehow today that means $1 tequila shots, $5 margaritas and $1 taco deals.

Brunch at a hidden bar

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the East Village’s new hidden taqueria Borrachito is launching its Saturday Brunch (noon-6 p.m.). Each weekend, the party will feature a live DJ and a totally new brunch cocktail: Paleta Cerveza Floats, housemade ice pops served in a glass of Tecate. Pair them with Mexican brunch classics or just add an egg onto any taco for $1. Inside The Garret East, 206 Ave. A

Everything is $5

Gotham West Market is heating up Hell’s Kitchen with every vendor serving a special $5 dish on May 4 and 5, and handing out free churros with every purchase. To wash it down, A Tecate on ice will run you just $2. 600 11th Ave.

Cinco de Derby

With the Kentucky Derby happening on the same day, there are lots of Cinco de Derby fiestas going down. But we think the Cinco crowd got the better deal at Garment District rooftop bar Rock & Reilly’s, where they’ll have run of the restaurant’s 8,000-square-foot patio from noon to 9 p.m. with a mix-your-own Casamigos margarita bar, a mariachi band and lots of tacos. Your $65 ticket includes food and drinks. Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel, 218 W. 35th St., Fifth Floor

The splurge that’s worth it

Alex Stupak is filling his giant new Empellón Midtown restaurant with a top-shelf Cinco de Mayo party with live entertainment and a premium open bar courtesy of Patron and Sombra Mezcal from 8 p.m. to midnight, plus a raw bar, tacos and passed bites 510 Madison Ave., empellon.com

Try a healthier margarita

Feel the beach vibes at Southern California-inspired Taco Dumbo. Their cold-pressed juice margaritas are just $5 all day May 4-5 at all three locations. tacodumbo.com

A party with prizes

Both locations of Mad Dog & Beans will hold day-long giveaways — because it’ll probably take you that long to go through one of their famous 100-ounce Mad Dog Margarita Tower — with prizes including Beats headphones and bicycles. Enjoy complimentary tequila and beer tastings, too. Financial District and Midtown East, maddogandbeans.com

Why stop the party on May 5?

Get out to any of Dos Caminos’ five locations all Cinco de Mayo weekend beginning Friday for shareable fiesta platters and drink specials (Elderflower Margarita? Why not!), plus live entertainment and giveaways. If you find yourself in Times Square (and with enough tequila, you just might), that location will be open until 4 a.m. doscaminos.com

Move to the mariachi rhythm

Chef Stephen Starr’s El Vez is throwing an all-day family-friendly party for May 5, serving dishes like pork belly nachos and breakfast tacos, plus specials on frozen margs and shots. Once you’ve had enough to move your hips, Mariachi Nuevo Mexico will be laying down the beat from 1-9 p.m. 259 Vesey St.

Open bar on a rooftop

Sprawl out on Long Island City’s rooftop terrace Ravel Garden Grill with a $30 open bar from 3-5 p.m. or 9-11 p.m. Early birds can score a taco and margarita ticket for $10, or bring a group and take advantage of the $100 Grand Special with entry for up to five people, three pitchers of margaritas, five buckets of beer and five tacos. 8-08 Queens Plaza S., Queens

$1 tequila shots before boarding

Boat bar season is underway. While waiting for your North River Lobster Boat cruise, start the party with $1 tequila shots at the Pier Bar. Then it’s all aboard for fresh lobster tacos with drink specials like $5 margaritas and beer or $25 margarita pitchers and beer buckets. Pier 81, northriverlobsterco.com

Try a new party brunch

The outdoor biergarten that springs up on Stone Street every year as soon as the weather is nice enough now has some Mexican flair with the opening of the lively new taqueria Toro Loco. The compact menu of nachos, tacos and burritos as well as its large-format cocktails are all ideal for sharing. Cinco de Mayo will mark the debut of their weekly Mezcal Party Brunch with a live DJ, performers and two hours of unlimited shared plates and up to five brunch cocktails per person. 15 Stone St.

Drink your way through a margarita tasting menu

Retro-cool taco spot Tijuana Picnic has created a tasting menu of eight special margaritas served only through Cinco de Mayo weekend at $14 each. Flavors include the margarita-Michelada fusion Boca de Vaquero and the Division Bell spiked with Aperol and Maraschino. 151 Essex St.