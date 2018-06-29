The best Fourth of July parties with fireworks views in New York

When the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks light up the East River, you'll have a front-row seat at these July 4th parties with views of the fireworks.

It’s not Independence Day without some rockets’ red glare, so you’ll want to find a July 4th party with fireworks views. The Macy's 2018 Fourth of July fireworks display over the East River will once again be fired off from five barges between East 24th and 40th streets and will feature 20 new pyrotechnic tricks.

That means Brooklyn Bridge Park is once again not an option, but plenty of front-row views can be had — and not always for a lot of Ben Franklins.

William Vale

Watch the Fourth of July fireworks two ways at Williamsburg’s hip William Vale Hotel — both events include a buffet of classic American cookout food like hot dogs and pulled pork in the ticket price, while drinks are pay-as-you-go. The Vale Terrace is the open-air venue on the fourth floor ($75) or dress to impress for Babel’s rooftop soiree at Westlight ($100-$150). 6:30-10 p.m., 111 N. 12th St., Brooklyn

Zum Kaboom

The East Village's favorite German beer hall Zum Schneider sets up a beer garden right on the riverside for Zum Kaboom, the closest you’ll get without fighting for lawn space in a park. There will be tons of pay-as-you-go cookout food like hot dogs, corn on the cob and potato salad as well as German specialties like nackensteaks and currywurst, along with German and American beer, wine and cider. DJ Volka Racho will be spinning until the show starts. $44, 5-10 p.m., 24-20 FDR Drive at 23rd Street

Northern Territory

One of Brooklyn’s best rooftop bars also happens to have unobstructed East River vistas. July 4th specials include boozy cotton candy and red, white and blue drink specials. The best part? Since the Greenpoint bar was founded by Australian immigrants, they’re donating $20 from each ticket to the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, which works with refugee families who have come to the U.S. fleeing violence. There are no advance tickets, so you’ll have to bring $60 cash when the doors open at 4 p.m. Must be 21+, 12 Franklin St.

Brooklyn Barge

The fireworks will be fired off right in front of Greenpoint’s seasonal floating bar Brooklyn Barge, which just added frozen drinks to its menu to keep you cool until then. Dig into a family-style barbecue feast with steaks and shrimp, plus Steve’s Authentic Key lime pie and a flavored ice or ice cream. Arrive between 5-6:30 p.m. for a complimentary drink, otherwise the bar is pay-as-you-go. Tickets start at $155 for seats on the dock and $225 on the barge, with limited standing room tickets sold day-of. Must be 21+, 79 West St.

The Crown

At 21 floors high, Chinatown's The Crown rooftop bar has enviable unobstructed views in every direction. Though it's south of the action, there's nothing along the East River that rises nearly as tall. The party starts at 4 p.m. with a one-hour vodka open bar, continuing until midnight. Get in for $55 — just be sure to stake out a spot on the northern patio before the action starts. 50 Bowery St.

Empire State Building

For sky-high views, there’s no better spot than the Empire State Building. New this year is a premium open bar and hors d’oeuvres for its viewing party on its iconic 86th floor observation deck. Note that it’s standing room only and you’re paying a serious premium for that view: $500. After the fireworks, guests are welcome to go even higher to the enclosed 102nd floor. 7:30-10 p.m., 350 Fifth Ave.

One World Observatory

It doesn’t get higher than the city’s tallest building with its 100th floor One World Observatory, where you’ll have vantage points on both the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks and New Jersey’s show over the Hudson River. An open bar and “all-American” buffet are included in your ticket, which start at $250 (wine and beer) or $325 (cocktails). 8-10 p.m., 1 World Trade

Sail right up to the action

Nothing gets you closer to the action than a harbor cruise, provided you’re also down for spending four hours on the water. Your (many) options range from a night of dancing with an open bar on the classic Mississippi riverboat Liberty Belle ($119.50) to a full dinner buffet and open bar evening on the Audubon Yacht ($169), or a dinner cruise with your own lobster feast, open bar and DJ aboard North River Lobster Co. Have a family-friendly outing with open bar and dinner buffet aboard Empire Cruises’ Timeless ($199), take an old-school sail with unlimited beer, wine and bubbles as well as hors d’oeuvres on the Schooner Adirondack ($468), or opt for an ultra-luxury evening aboard the Hornblower Esprit with a six-course dinner and top shelf open bar ($700).