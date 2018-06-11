Best gay bars in New York City according to hard-to-impress Yelpers

Pride Parade NYC 2018 is coming up fast, and you might have plans for partaking in the festivities on the streets, but where are you going to take your friends to party after? It can’t be just anywhere if your celebration’s going to be joyous, but you also don’t want to stick to the same places. So let the (really) picky reviewers of Yelp decide for you, by reading through their list of the best gay bars in New York City.

Gather your friends or get ready to group message, because we guarantee that more than one of these gay bars will catch your eye. There’s something for everyone, from country-themed watering holes with hot bartenders that put on a show, to small venues where everyone knows — and belts out — musical theater numbers. You really can’t go wrong since reviewers made it clear that all these hot spots have one thing in common: they let you be you, making them the best gay bars in New York City.

Best gay bars in New York City

Whether you’re planning a big night out to celebrate Gay Pride or just need a friendly go-to spot to get your friends together (or try to meet that special someone), these are the bars that got the highest marks from some seriously picky Yelpers. We break down what you need to know about each of the best gay bars in New York City and what the reviewers loved most about each spot.

Icon Bar

31-84 33rd Street

Queens, NY 11106

(917) 832-6364

This Astoria bar and dance club has a coveted five-star rating on Yelp. If you’re looking to catch a performance while you’re out, bookmark this spot that earned high marks for the events on essentially every night of the week, from Gilda Wabbit on Wednesday to Jan Sport on Friday. “The DJ here blew my mind with his taste of music. A little bit for everyone with an eye for the fierce classics,” one commenter raved. Overall, Icon Bar was praised for its “extremely inclusive environment,” friendly staff, bumping beats and, ahem, cute bartenders — if that’s a requirement for your go-to drinking establishment.

Albatross Bar

3619 24th Avenue

Astoria, NY 11103

(718) 204-9707

“Sweet bartenders and chill crowd,” one reviewer starts, and many other echoed the same sentiments. The crowd that frequents this bar gets high marks, too, with one commenter claiming that the people and the staff make Albatross Bar feel like “my little gay living room where I get to be ME.” Bonus points, and a free shot of the day, if you check in on Yelp. Plus, if you’re “feeling prideful and like to get branded they have the hot iron ready,” writers another satisfied customer. You’ll also find karaoke, drag shows and PreP vending machines.

Marie’s Crisis

59 Grove Street

New York, NY 10014

(212) 243-9323

You’ll really feel like you stumbled on a hidden gem when you hit Marie’s Crisis if you want to sing and dance like no one’s watching. “We followed the music and discovered this peculiar dive bar: a little dungeon filled with a serious crowd all singing show tunes together!,” one review raved. There’s no flash photography or video recording allowed, so sing your heart out. Bring tips to get the piano player to perform your favorite tunes, warm up those vocal chords and leave your coat at home since there’s no coat check. Marie’s is all about the atmosphere and belting out tunes with total strangers, reviewers agree.

Flaming Saddles Saloon

793 9th Avenue

New York, NY 10019

(212) 713-0481

So you moved to the Big Apple but left your heart in Texas? Rekindle your love of all things country, from the music to the line dancing and even, yes, the musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas by galloping over to this bar. Sidle up to the bar in this saloon and you’re in for a show; the bartenders dance on the bar, with flair, and even suggestively pour shots into customer’s mouths during the performance.

The Boiler Room

86 E 4th Street

New York, NY 10003

(212) 254-7536

If past years are any indication, you can expect quite the decoration if you’re coming here to celebrate the day of Pride Parade. But reviewers say that what makes this one of the best gay bars in New York City is the mixed crowd that makes it easy to strike up conversations. Oh, and did we mention the high marks The Boiler Room gets for their drink specials? Just make sure you bring cash to this come as you are bar, since they don’t take plastic.

The Stonewall Inn

53 Christopher Street

New York, NY 10014

(212) 488-2705

Stonewall’s reputation precedes it, so you already know to expect a packed crowd in and around what’s undoubtedly one of the best gay bars in New York City if you’re headed this way during Pride 2018. But if you’re ready to brave the claustrophobia, you’ll find the crowd accepting and warm and the dance floor a judgement-free zone. Dance your heart out and come thirsty, since there’s always a two-drink minimum in effect.

Julius

159 W 10th Street

New York, NY 10014

(212) 243-1928

File this under the best gay bars in New York City if you also want to eat while you’re out. Reviewers gave the bar high marks for the atmosphere and regular crowd but also kept complimenting the food, from burgers and fries to grilled cheese and chicken fingers. There’s a good chance you also won’t feel so cramped here. Yelpers love the sizeable dance floor and also mentioned a good amount of seating.

Barrage

401 W 47th Street

New York, NY 10036

(212) 586-9390

One of the big benefits to this neighborhood spot is that the bartenders, who also happen to get high marks for being notably friendly, remember you and your drink order if you’re a regular. In fact, everyone you might run into at this midtown spot was deemed friendly by Yelpers, from the bouncers to the usual crowd. There are nightly drink specials, DJs twice a week that reviewers loved and happy hour deals that can get your drink as low as $5.

Cubbyhole

281 W 12th Street

New York, NY 10014

(212) 243-9041

It may be small, but it’s worth packing into, Yelpers say. Come early to snag a seat because you have great drink specials with no cover change in store here, plus a canopy of lanterns, kites and pinatas to capture the celebratory mood. Although it can be hard to get over to the other side of the bar to strike up conversation, reviewers say it’s easy to meet new people here. The well drinks are a bargain that Yelp commenters approve of, but they note that you can only pay in cash, so come prepared.

Metropolitan

559 Lorimer Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 599-4444

Although many reviewers call it their favorite neighbrohood gay bar, it’s well worth travelling for from the other boroughs. Yelpers love that you don’t have to wait long to get a drink and then you can enjoy it on their outdoor patio if you need a break from dancing. The drinks won’t cost you an arm and a leg, and according to the reviews, you can’t afford to miss one of the drag shows. In fact, several commenters claimed this bar is one of the reasons they consider moving to Brooklyn.