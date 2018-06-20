Best things to do in New York City this weekend, June 21-24

Take in the year's most scenic arts festival, go to a vegan outdoor market, marvel at a new magic show and more things to do in New York City this weekend.

ARTS

River to River Festival

This weekend is your last chance to catch free outdoor performances across Lower Manhattan. The River to River Festival is 10 days of dance, theater, music and visual art spanning 40 locations. This year focuses on how history and geography set the stage for the city to house so many diverse voices today. Thursday is Tribeca Art & Culture Night, the LES Citizens Parade is Friday and Sunday, and Saturday brings interactive Movement Workshops. Through June 24, various locations, free, lmcc.net

FILM

Bike Film Festival

That’s right: a film festival dedicated to getting around on two wheels (including three about Citi Bike alone). But it’s actually more than movies — this fest also includes food, music and visual art. Blonde Redhead will be live-scoring a 1974 flick, the short film program offers over 60 works, and there’s a film dedicated to competitive and freestyle BMX. Plus, there’s a closing party this Sunday that will take over Hester Street with vegan food, games and DJs. Buy tickets by movie or day. Through June 24, Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave., $15-$127, bicyclefilmfestival.com

DANCE

Pride Week at the Joyce

For Pride Week, the Joyce Theater presents two companies highlighting LGBTQ themes. Led by Jonathon Campbell and Austin Diaz, Madboots Dance is an all-male, all-queer company performing two premiering works. Sean Dorsey Dance returns with the New York premiere of The Missing Generation, a critically acclaimed full-length piece about the AIDS epidemic, based on oral histories with survivors. Through June 23, The Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Ave., $36-$61, joyce.org

FILM

Brooklyn Women’s Film Festival

The Brooklyn Women’s Film Festival returns this weekend, featuring a lineup of short films made by and starring independent female artists — all of which pass the Bechdel test. They’re screened at the Wythe Hotel, with 60 new stories from 14 countries, ranging in character to include Child, Bride, Mother: Nigeria, Paulette in Paris, Bambina, Keep Calm and Tampon, and The Coffin Club. It kicks off with a launch party Thursday at 6:30 at the Counting Room. June 21-24, Wythe Hotel, 89 Wythe St., Brooklyn, $8-$15, brooklynwomensfilmfestival.com

MAGIC

Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders

It’s hard to get much past New Yorkers, but this time you really might not believe your eyes. Following sold-out engagements around the world and an appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, illusionist Vitaly comes to New York for a summer residence at the Westside Theater. Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders focuses on the art of illusion, from paintings that come to life to doubting the image on your own driver’s license. June 21-Sept. 30, Westside Theater, 407 W. 43rd St., $89, eveningofwonders.com

WELLNESS

One Spa on a Time

This weekend, spoiling yourself doesn’t have to break the bank, thanks to a free pop-up spa from Springboard Collective. For 60 hours, you can enjoy a sauna, tanning beds, a cafeteria and lounge, and all you have to bring is your own swimsuit. There will also be yoga, brunch, dance-aoke, live performances and a dry-ice dance party Saturday night featuring DJ Sponsored Lynx. June 22-24, Noon-Midnight, Flux Factory, 39-31 29th St. Long Island City, Queens, Free, fluxfactory.org

ARTS

House of LeBlanc

This Pride and beyond, celebrate intersectionality with a play about a niche part of black, queer culture in House of LeBlanc. Running for just seven performances this weekend through August, the new play focuses on the tradition of “balls,” in which contestants walk or dance on the runway for trophies and prizes, often in drag to emulate other genders and classes, raising themes of race and sexuality alongside social justice, healthcare and even law enforcement. June 22-Aug. 6, The Pit Loft, 154 W. 29th St., $60, houseofleblanc.com

MUSIC

Punk Island

Punk didn’t die — it just moved off the Bowery. Get into what’s hot on the counterculture music scene at Randall’s Island this Saturday when more than 80 bands take over six stages at the Harlem River Picnic Area. The free festival starts head-banging at 10 a.m. with a full day of music like Brazilian grunge and twee danceable punk made right here in Queens. June 23, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Randall’s Island, free, punkislandnyc.com

OUTDOOR MARKET

Astoria Flea & Food

Showcasing the unique cultural flavors of the Kaufman Arts District, local vendors and craftspeople come together starting this weekend (the first of five) on the Kaufman Astoria Studios Backlot for the pop-up Astoria Flea & Food market. Saturdays are a night market starting at 6 p.m. And because it takes place on a studio backlot, there will of course be live performances. June 23 6 p.m.-midnight, June 24 noon-6 p.m., 34-12 36th St., Queens, free, licflea.com

ARTS

Figment NYC

In one of the most exciting weekends of the summer for Governors Island, Figment NYC returns to capture the imagination of thousands of guests by transforming the island into a whimsical wonderland where creative minds come to play and world-build. Hundreds of artists will set up installations across the sprawling parks and sites, allowing guests to come wander and discover — for free! Pack a picnic and prepare for some blow-up over your enviable Insta. June 23-24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Governors Island, free, newyork.figmentproject.org

FOOD

FAD Market Pop-Up

If you like to be in-the-know about new food trends and support experimental makers in the culinary and beverage industry, visit FAD Market’s first-ever artisanal eats pop-up this weekend. It’s free to attend and discover an array of brands, from freeze-dried ice cream maker Cosmik to coconut water cocktails from Kaiso. In addition to food, be prepared to purchase some inspiring syrups, spices and condiments. There will also be fun kitchenware, from gadgets to textiles. June 23-24, Invisible Dog Art Center, 51 Bergen St., Brooklyn, free, fadmarket.co