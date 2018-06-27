Best Things to Do in New York City This Weekend, June 28-July 1

A mystery party you have to dance and solve, Bonobo at Brooklyn Mirage, a giant cheese festival and more things to do in NYC this weekend.

Don't be like this guy when it comes to making plans this weekend in New York City. Check out the Del Close Comedy Festival and more fun things to do.

VIDEO GAMES

Games For Change Festival

In our increasingly virtual world, the power of games will only grow. Join gaming industry pros, academics, health care experts, artists and more for the 15th annual Games For Change Festival, which offers panels, workshops and an interactive marketplace. Discover and play the newest games while discussing the theories behind them and emerging trends like options for a neurodiverse audience, civil responsibility and bringing gaming into the classroom. June 28-30, Parsons School of Design at the New School, 63 Fifth Ave., $179-$499, festival.gamesforchange.org

COMEDY

Del Close Marathon

Give yourself a well-deserved weekend of laughter while honoring the best of improv with 56 straight hours of comedy on 11 stages in Manhattan. The Del Close Marathon is dedicated to the legendary laughman who elevated improv into its own art form with over 750 shows spanning one weekend, thanks to the Upright Citizens Brigade. You can buy individual tickets to certain shows or festival passes that allow you to line up for general admission all weekend. June 29-July 1, multiple locations and times, $12-$45, delclosemarathon.com

FILM

Intrepid Summer Movie Series: “Wonder Woman”

Revisit one of last year’s biggest action blockbusters outside on the water with a free screening of “Wonder Woman” as part of the Intrepid Summer Movie Series. If you enjoyed watching the Amazonian goddess discover man’s fallibility during WWII the first time, you’ll gain a whole new perspective from a real warship’s flight deck. Bring your own (non-alcoholic) picnic or purchase refreshments there; the film begins at sunset and is first come, first seated. June 29, 7 p.m., Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86 (46th St. at 12th Ave.), free, intrepid.org

BROADWAY

Broadway in the Boros

Broadway can be expensive, but this Friday you can catch live performances from the casts of Tony Award winner “Once on This Island” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” for free at the Kaufman Astoria Studios Backlot, thanks to Broadway in the Boros, supported by the Mayor’s Office for Media & Entertainment. As a bonus, attendees can make a day of it with free admittance to the Museum of the Moving Image following the lunchtime series. June 29, noon, Kaufman Astoria Studios Backlot, 34-12 36th St., Queens, Free, www1.nyc.gov

DANCE

Alexa

Inwood’s month-long community culture hub experiment — giving free space to co-workers by day and performance artists by night — comes to a close this weekend with a show that couldn’t be more timely. Alexa, described as a “new dance narrative” by Roddy Kennedy, Ali Marconi and Cassie Nordgren, delves into the new relationships that technology has enabled and we now think of as normal, as we continue to hurtle toward a possibly totally virtual reality. “The invisibility of technology is both amazing and tragic when you’re looking for new love in 2018. Who do you let in?” June 29, 9 p.m., 440 W. 202nd St., Inwood, $15, inwoodartworks.nyc

SKATING

The Roller Wave: Pride Edition

Glitter and be gay — on skates! House of Yes hosts its popular Roller Wave night this weekend with a Pride theme, letting you blend your best roller derby and ‘70s glam looks with bonus rainbow sparkle aesthetic. Enjoy happy hour drinks and disco tunes, dance and mingle, and give Pride Month a memorable send-off. Pro tip: Rent your skates in advance, as they might sell out fast on the night itself. You can also upgrade for a champagne table right alongside the rink. June 29, 6-10 p.m., House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn, $10-$20, houseofyes.org

SUMMER

Color Block Party

Don’t put away those rainbow cutoffs yet. This Saturday, dress in your brightest, boldest pieces and join the colorful crowd at the South Street Seaport for the Color Block Party. Complementing a new art installation by Geronimo, best known for their large-scale balloon pieces, the pop-up party will feature a lineup of DJs, as well as food, drinks and a day of surprises. Best-dresses guests will be entered to win prizes worth up to $10,000. June 30, noon-10 p.m., Pier 17, 89 South St., free, seaportdistrict.nyc

ARTS

International African Arts Festival

A Brooklyn tradition for nearly 50 years, the International African Arts Festival draws crowds of over 75,000 to celebrate the unique cultural contributions in visual art, music, fashion, food and more from across Africa. This year debuts the first annual African World Documentary Film Fest, adding to the community parade, daylong symposium, marketplace and family activities in the park. There will also be a natural hair showcase, akom ceremony and activities for kids. June 30-July 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Commodore Barry Park at Navy Street, Brooklyn, suggested donation $5, iaafestival.org

MUSIC

Warm Up at MoMA PS1

For the next 10 Saturdays, MoMA PS1 hosts its annual Warm Up series, offering full days of live and electronic music from top local, national and international artists, with food and cocktails for sale onsite. This summer, performances take place within the architectural art installation, Dream The Combine, featuring large-scale mirrors. Kickoff weekend artists are Cashmere Cat, Burna Boy, Venus X & Asmara, NIDIA, Valee, Fuck U Pay Us and Meriem Bennani. June 30-Sept. 1, Noon-9 p.m., MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Queens, $18, moma.org

FOOD

Cheesemonger Invitational

Cheese lovers have only one place to be this weekend: this all-day fest dedicated to everything sharp, soft, stinky and sweet. Show your rind at the Cheesemonger Invitational this Saturday, where a ticket means all-you-can-eat samples, from mac-and-cheese to charcuterie, grilled cheese to (yes) even ice cream. There will also be wine and beer, plus over 30 cheese purveyors onsite, with talents onstage competing for the title of Cheesemonger. June 30, 3-9 p.m., Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., Brooklyn, $80, cheesemongerinvitational.com

CHARITY

Concert for America

Support charities that are standing up for basic civil rights and family reunification at the border while enjoying musical acts from some of today’s greatest talents at the Concert for America, taking place this Saturday at Cooper Union. This year will be hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, starring first-rate names from music, film, TV and Broadway, including Tina Fey, Jeremy Jordan, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera and more. June 30, Great Hall at Cooper Union, 7 E. Seventh St., $25-$250, concertforamerica.com

INTERACTIVE PARTY

Please Party Thank You

This is an ‘80s dance party, but it’s also much more. Future Proof Productions is launching the first in a series of immersive, interactive, game-like events — think of it like having fun with a plot. Characters will give you quests to complete and puzzles to solve as you groove your way through a cyberpunk dystopia. As part of it, they built a beach inside the venue, and your first drink is on the house. June 30, 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m., must be 21+, 22-03 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, $35, universe.com

MUSIC

Bonobo and St Germain

This weekend promises to be tropical, so spend it among the palm trees at the sprawling music oasis that is Brooklyn Mirage with downtempo electronic sensation Bonobo, who’s about to wrap up his live performances of the Grammy-nominated Migrations to head into the studio for a new album. He’ll be joined by a six-piece live band and supported by the sensual beats of St Germain, in a rare appearance on this side of the Atlantic, Matthew Dear and Daktyl. July 1, 6:30 p.m.-2 a.m., must be 18+, Brooklyn Mirage, 140 Stewart Ave., $50, residentadvisor.com