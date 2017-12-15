Bob's Burgers comes to NYC with all the dad jokes you can eat

You can eat a whole week's worth of pun-based burgers at the Bob's Burgers pop-up at Soho's Chefs Club Counter.

The Baby You Can Chive My car burger at the Bob's Burgers pop-up at Soho's Chefs Club Counter.

Bob’s Burgers is landing in New York for one week of the best burgers dad jokes can inspire.

The Fox animated series about the Belcher family, who runs a burger restaurant located in either Long Island or the Jersey Shore, features a new Burger of the Day in every episode with a pun-based name.

Playing the role of real-life Bob will be chef Alvin Cailan, and standing in for Bob’s Burgers will be Soho’s Chefs Club Counter (62 Spring St.) for 7 Days of Bob’s Burgers at Chefs Club Counter will run from Monday, Dec. 18 to Sunday, Dec. 24, from 11:30 a.m. until sold out.

Cailan collaborated with the animated series’ creator, Loren Bouchard, on a week’s worth of specialty burgers with names like Baby You Can Chive My Car and Dark Side of the Shroom.

A different Burger of the Day will be offered each day and cost $20, which includes a side of fries, a Bob’s Burgers keychain and sticker.

Proceeds from each Bob’s Burger sale at Chefs Club Counter will go to the Los Angeles Fire Department, who are continuing to fight devastating wildfires across California.

Check out all of the Burgers of the Day and make your lunch plans now:

Monday, Dec. 18: Baby You Can Chive My Car Burger (fried pickles, chives, sour cream/mustard spread)

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Don't You Four Cheddar 'bout Me Burger (four cheddars, bacon, lettuce, tomato)

Wednesday, Dec. 20: Foot Feta-ish Burger/Never Been Feta (feta, arugula, mayo/mustard)

Thursday, Dec. 21: Dark Side of the Shroom Burger (shiitake, pineapple, teriyaki sauce)

Friday, Dec. 22: Hit Me with Your Best Shallot Burger (caramelized shallots, chèvre spread, arugula)

Saturday, Dec. 23: We're Here, We're Gruyère, Get Used to it Burger (sweet pickles, Gruyère, caramelized onions, au jus-dipped bun)

Sunday, Dec. 24: Bet it all on Black Garlic Burger (mozzarella, spinach, black garlic spread)

Los Angeles-based chef Cailan first arrived in New York this summer with a wildly popular pop-up of his restaurant Eggslut, but pivoted to burgers in December for his three-month stint as chef-in-residence at Chefs Club Counter.

“Eggslut was always going to be temporary in NYC, which keeps in line with the Chefs Club Counter concept: temporary pop-ups and takeovers,” he explains.

While Eggslut is a cooperative of chefs and restaurant partners, the burgers are Cailan’s own project. The usual burger menu at Chefs Club Counter is no slouch either, with dishes from Cailan as well as his famous friends like Eleven Madison Park’s Daniel Humm and Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

“Burgers are something that all chefs love,” he says. “It’s one of the first dishes that we become connoisseurs of. Everyone has a favorite burger, and their own unique preparation that they prefer.”

And if you’re looking for some burger ideas of your own, yes, there is a Bob’s Burgers cookbook.