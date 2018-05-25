Bronx Night Market will be an open-air festival of food and art

The Boogie Down Borough is showing off its food, drinks, music, art and products at its own outdoor Bronx Night Market.

The Bronx is getting in on the night market trend this summer with its own open-air festival of food and culture in Fordham Plaza.

While the Queens International Night Market, which has started its third season in Flushing Meadows this year, is a smorgasbord of all five boroughs, the Bronx Night Market will focus on highlighting the talent on its home turf.

"The market is an effort to bring awareness of just how amazing and diverse our borough is, and how much there is to offer by way of food, drink, culture and performers,” the organizers tell Metro. “It has been our ongoing mission to make sure that the residents of our borough have one more thing to be proud of, and that greater New York recognizes the kinda Bronx we know exists."

A production of Edible Bronx magazine, the Fordham Business Improvement District and Bronx-based creative agency Blox, the Bronx Night Market will have nearly 40 food vendors including Empanology, Tripla Panna Ice Cream, MP Fish Fry & Soul and City Tamale, plus local craft breweries and distilleries. Expect prices under $10, which will leave you with a nice chunk of change to browse the dozens of local artists and vendors also setting up booths at the outdoor market. DJs and bands who call the Bronx home will provide the entertainment.

The monthly market will be held on the last Saturday of every month starting June 30 through October, open from 4-9 p.m. Like the Queens Night Market, admission will be free.