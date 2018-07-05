Here's the schedule for Brooklyn Bridge Park movie nights 2018

Brooklyn Bridge Park movie nights are already one of the best ways to catch a free outdoor film in the summer, and it just got better by signing on the city's best outdoor food market to provide concessions. Smorgasburg will be handling all your snacky needs for the 2018 season of Movies With a View outdoor film series, which begins on the park's Harbor View Lawn on Thursdays starting July 12.

The lineup for Brooklyn Bridge Park movie nights will change week to week, with vendors rotating in and out. For opening night, Burger Supreme will bring his simple but outstanding cheeseburgers, Musser's Famous Crab Cake Sandwiches speaks for itself, Belgian-cut fries from Home Frite, pizza from Wood Fired Edibles, and this summer's hit torched meringue-topped cones by Bona Bona Ice Cream.

The popular beer and wine options introduced last summer — Brooklyn Bridge is the only public park in the city where you can buy alcohol — will also return. Prepare to have your bag searched on entry to keep out unauthorized bottles.

As for the screenings, the theme of this year's Brooklyn Bridge Park movie nights is She Directs, showcasing the work of female-identifying directors throughout the eight-week series, from classics like Penelope Spheeris’ Wayne's World to last summer’s blockbuster Wonder Woman by Patty Jenkins. Movies With a View runs weekly on Thursdays through Aug. 30, with the final film decided by an online vote that opens May 25 and closes June 24.

Arrive early not just to snag one of the coveted spots on the lawn but for live sets spun by Brooklyn Radio DJs with a new start time of 6 p.m., then a short film curated by BAMcinématek before the feature presentation at sundown (around 8 p.m.)

Here’s the schedule for Brooklyn Bridge Park movie nights in 2018:

July 12

Desperately Seeking Susan by Susan Seidelman

Short: Judith Loves Martha by Anna Gaskell

DJ Isis Swaby

July 19

Kung Fu Panda 2 by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Short: Majestic Wilderness! by Elenor Kopka

The Avenue DJs

July 26

Paris Is Burning by Jennie Livingston

Short: Wild Wild West by Dime Davis

DJ Delish

Aug. 2

Bend It Like Beckham by Gurinder Chadha

Short: War Paint by Katrelle N. Kindred

DJ Niara Sterling

Aug. 9

Wayne’s World by Penelope Spheeris

Short: Via by Maria Constanza Ferreira

DJ Baby K

Aug. 16

Love & Basketball by Gina Prince-Bythewood

Short: To Be Free by Adepero Oduye

DJ Reborn

Aug. 23

Wonder Woman by Patty Jenkins

Short: Not To Be A Lady by Elle Ginter

DJ Miss Hap

Aug. 30

TBD by online vote:

Dance, Girl, Dance by Dorothy Arzner

Big by Penny Marshall

Point Break (1991) by Kathryn Bigelow

The Matrix by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Short: Hair Wolf by Mariama Diallo

DJ Grace of Spades