Christmas comes to NYC's miniature attraction Gulliver's Gate

New York's miniature city Gulliver's Gate has added some Christmas surprises — and there's a present for one eagle-eyed visitor.

Whoville comes to the real world for the holiday season at Gulliver's Gate.

Christmastime has come to New York City’s smallest attraction.

Gulliver’s Gate in Times Square packs the entire world into a series of room-size miniature scenes, and for its first holiday season there are some new surprises for eagle-eyed visitors.

The Holiday Scavenger Hunt challenges visitors to find iconic characters and pop culture moments from Christmas stories and songs throughout the exhibit. Can you spot Santa lounging on the beach before his big night of delivering toys? How about The Grinch plotting to steal Christmas in Whoville?

Visitors pick up a checklist at the beginning of the attraction and slowly check off all the items as they walk among the 50,000 square feet, searching through more than 300 scenes. Those who find them all have a chance to win a 3D miniature model of themselves that can be taken home or placed into the exhibit.

There’s no fee to participate in the scavenger hunt, going on now through Dec. 30. Gulliver's Gate is located at 44th Street and Broadway; admission is $36 for adults and $27 for children.

