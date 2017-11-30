Who cares if it's cold, give us this Christmas tree soft serve

Treat yourself and a friend this holiday season to Christmas tree soft serve at Taiyaki NYC — they're two-for-one for a week!

The Christmas Kone is available all December at Taiyaki NYC. Credit: Facebook

Soft serve ice cream was the big winner of Summer 2017 — and it's not going to let a little cold weather stop it.

You've probably never wanted to eat a Christmas tree, but all bets are off when it's made of matcha soft serve from Taiyaki NYC.

The year-old soft-serve shop needs no introduction among Instagram foodies with creations like their adorbs unicorn cone. For the holiday season, they've given their mellow matcha flavor a twist decorated with crushed peppermint candy and green sprinkles, topped off with a star-shaped cookie.

And although Taiyaki's signature touch is their Japanese soft fish-shaped waffle cones, you have to agree this Christmas treat is best served in Konery's matcha-flavored waffle cone. Who cares if it's cold outside!

To help make your season even brighter, Taiyaki is introducing its Christmas Kone with a buy one-get one dea for five days starting Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8.

The Christmas Special Matcha Kone is $7, or get it in a cup for $6 at their Chinatown shop, 119 Baxter St. And like the Christmas tree in your living room, the Christmas Kone will be around through the end of the December.

Just don't eat your Christmas Kone around a real Christmas tree — they've been known to develop a taste for us...