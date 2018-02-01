This Coen Brothers art show is as trippy as their movies

Over 50 artists channeled the darkly comic world of the Coen Brothers to create a tribute show at Spoke NYC gallery.

Oscar Isaac in Inside Llewyn Davis is already art, so the O Coen, Where Art Though? artists had a lot to work with. Credit: StudioCanal

People of constant sorrow, abiding dudes and Dapper Dan men, there’s finally an art show for you.

Opening Feb. 3 at Spoke NYC gallery, “O Coen, Where Art Thou?” brings together more than 50 artists from around the world who found their inspiration in Coen Brothers movies.

There are some filmmakers who create characters so memorable and universes so rich, their fans can’t help but create Raising Arizona nesting dolls, embroider the jailbreak from O Brother, Where Art Thou? and woodcuts of Anton Chigurh from No Country for Old Men.

Joel and Ethan Coen have been going strong for over 30 years, so if you lose a lot on coin tosses, try something more sensible like investing in an enduring piece of pop culture. Even if you’re not in New York, you can view (and buy) many of the pieces online.

On opening night, swing by for a reception from 6-9 p.m. to mingle with some of the artists — costumes are encouraged.

O Coen, Where Art Thou? is open from Feb. 3-25 at Spoke NYC, located at 210 Rivington St.