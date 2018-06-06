Dan Radcliffe keeps his activist streak going with Broadway play

Last seen in a play about digital privacy, Daniel Radcliffe is coming back to New York in Fall 2018 to star in a new Broadway play about alternative facts.

These days, there seems to be nothing more American than telling lies, so what better time for a Broadway show about it?

With the tagline “Anyone who has never told a lie has never told a good story…” and the title The Lifespan of a Fact, it’s getting political again on Broadway. The cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, last seen off-Broadway warning us about the dangers of social media in the Public Theater’s play Privacy, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.

The show is based on a work by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal that the New York Times described as “less a book than a knock-down, drag-out fight between two tenacious combatants, over questions of truth, belief, history, myth, memory and forgetting.” Radcliffe plays Fingal, a fact-checker at a top national magazine who has to confront journalist D’Agata (Cannavale) over made-up facts in a huge story.

While The Lifespan of a Fact will play on Broadway, it won’t be in a conventional venue: the former nightclub turned 1,006-seat theater Studio 54, at 254 W. 54th St. Performances start Sept. 20, 2018 with opening night set for Oct. 18. The show will play a limited engagement of 16 weeks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m. for American Express cardmembers through Telecharge or by calling 212-239-6200; Audience Rewards members can get tickets starting Monday, June 18 at 10 a.m. Public sale begins Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m. through the theater or Telecharge.

This also seems like a good moment to remind everyone that Dan Radcliffe is not on social media, and probably never will be.