Everything you need to do in NYC this weekend

Eat and drink the best of Brooklyn, dance at Bryant Park's Winter Carnival, learn how to live happier and more things to do in NYC this weekend.

ARTS

XIVariete

Company XIV — the scantily-clad, genre-bending dance troupe best known for its annual Nutcracker Rouge — debuts its newest show at its Bushwick home this week. XIVariete is an evolving cabaret-style event blending burlesque, aerial, ballet, music and more, all woven together in a performance unlike any other in the city. No two nights of XIVariete are quite the same, but one thing you know is that champagne will be flowing (especially when you go VIP). Jan. 25-Feb. 24, Theatre VIX, 383 Troutman St., Brooklyn, $55-$260, companyxiv.xom

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU

Happiness Is A Choice You Make

January is probably the month we spend the most time thinking about our personal happiness and the choices we’re willing to make to achieve it — so we have all those stories we want to tell our grandkids. To reveal the secrets of living the kind of life you look back on with joy, New York Times journalist Jon Leland spent a year among seniors to write Happiness Is A Choice You Make and will discuss what he learned with fellow journalist Julie Scelfo at the Brooklyn Historical Society on Thursday. Jan. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St., Brooklyn, $5, brooklynhistory.org

GOALS

Life Hack Academy Live

You know you’ve been sucked into those listicles claiming they can teach you easy shortcuts to spare you seconds per day. Now join the pros for a full evening of expert tips, all in one place, demonstrated before your very eyes, at Life Hack Academy Live. Ford presents this free event with demos ranging from Small Spaces Hacks with design duo The Minimalists to Hacks & Snacks with actress Tia Mowry and Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen. Jan. 25, 5:30-9:30 p.m., The Altman Building, 135 W. 18th St., free, lifehackacademylive.com

WINTER

Bryant Park Winter Carnival

Bryant Park is a hub of cold weather fun every year, but the Winter Carnival takes it up a few notches — just in time to save us from the cynicism that creeps in once the holiday glow starts to fade. The sparkling ice skaters, cozy hot chocolate and silent disco parties should do the trick. If not, just head to the Brewhouse for a cold one to wash the ennui away. It all kicks off with an opening event Friday, featuring Olympian Johnny Weir and synchronized skating by the Skyliners. Jan. 16-Feb. 4, Bryant Park, free, bryantpark.org

MUSIC

Cloud Cult

Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series kicked off this week, paying tribute to the nation’s best singers and songwriters with intimate concerts. One opening week highlight is Cloud Cult, an indie band blending acoustic and electronic vibes, headed by Craig Minowa; Friday’s concert includes live art-making by Scott West. Jan. 26, 8:30 p.m., Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle, $30-$100, americansongbook.org

THEATER

BroadwayCon

The convention designed with theater-lovers in mind returns to Manhattan for the third year, with events ranging from singalongs and autograph sessions to workshops and performances on the mainstage. One highlight is Return to the Heights, a 10-year reunion for the cast of In the Heights, the musical about New York life that put Lin Manuel Miranda in the spotlight as both show creator and star long before even your mom knew him from Hamilton. Jan. 26-28, Jacob Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St., $90-$220, broadwaycon.com

SUMMER-ISH

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

The alliteration is cute, but these three words don’t need any fancy tricks to add to their appeal: The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival pays tribute to Southern cooking and all-American imbibing with over 60 beers, over 40 bourbons and a shameless amount of barbecue. There are three sessions and themes based on how much you want to indulge your gluttony: Choose the Bacon & Biscuit Tasting, the Whole Hog Pig Pickin’ or the Grand Poobah BBQ in ‘Merica Session. Jan. 27, The Tunnel in Manhattan, 608 W. 28th St., $99-$109, drinkeatrelax.com

SELF-IMPROVEMENT

A Night of Philosophy and Ideas

Spend sunset to sunrise with musicians, artists, and thought leaders at the Brooklyn Public Library for A Night of Philosophy and Ideas. This year commemorates France’s 1968 student protests and explores how collective action can influence public affairs and daily life. With a keynote by Dear White America author George Yancy, the night marathons over 60 programs in 12 hours, with everything from workshops and film screenings to live debates and circus acts. Jan. 27, 7 p.m.-7 a.m., Brooklyn Public Library Central Branch, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, free, nightofphilosophyandideas.com

FESTIVAL

Best of Brooklyn Festival

It warms the heart when a good fest makes it through the gritty premiere year and triumphantly returns for a second round. The Best of Brooklyn Food & Beer Festival collects nominations on the borough’s top restaurants (and bars), then gathers several in one place for fans to enjoy. It will feature plenty of craft beer and creations from over 20 local chefs. There are three afternoon sessions, at two hours apiece (unless you go VIP). Jan. 27, Industry City, 274 36th St., Brooklyn, $19-$139, bestofbrooklynfestival.com

SPORTS

Jets House

For the fifth year, the New York Jets come out to meet fans during the two-day Jets House event. On Saturday and Sunday, a roster of players will make appearances at SPiN New York for meet-and-greets, autographs and even a ping-pong tournament! The sessions include music and other live entertainment, as well as food and beverages (like subs, hot wings, and pretzel bites). Players will include Chad Pennington, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Robby Anderson. Jan. 28-29, SPiN New York, 48 E. 23rd St., $109-$119, jetshouse.newyorkjets.com