Inside Nitehawk Prospect Park, an Art Deco home for movies

Nitehawk Prospect Park has seven screens with 650 total seats, making it over three times the size of the original Nitehawk Cinema.

There seems to be no end to the appetite for dine-in theaters in New York, and the one that started it all Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg has finally opened a long-awaited second location with Nitehawk Prospect Park.

Two years and $15 million in the making at 188 Prospect Park West, Nitehawk Prospect Park is a bright and airy space that’s as much for socializing as seeing movies. You don’t even need a ticket to take a seat at its mezzanine bar with sweeping views of the park, sure to be a destination for fans of cocktails and movies.

The building dates to 1908 and was most recently home to the derelict Pavilion Theater. But you’ll forget all about that amid the beautifully restored original Art Deco details revealed during construction (the Landmarks Preservation Commission signed off on the process).

The seven screens have 650 seats between them, making Nitehawk Prospect Park more than three times the size of Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg, and the building got some practical upgrades including elevators.

For Nitehawk founder Matthew Viragh, there was more to the Pavilion than just an opportunity to expand his theater empire.

“The Pavilion Theater was the cinema that originally inspired me to open Nitehawk,” Viragh says. He admits to smuggling in booze for his movie nights there, which was illegal to serve in movie theaters under New York state law — until Viragh led a campaign to change it in 2011.

Nitehawk is known for its menus themed to certain films and craft cocktails, both of which will continue at the new theater along with local beers and the bi-monthly Film Feasts, featuring a several-course menu themed to the feature film. Patrons are also encouraged to Dine & Dash, which lets you pre-sign for your meal and drinks so you’re not being presented the check during the film’s climactic final moments.

As for what’s playing, expect the same mix of big openings — this weekend’s lineup includes Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns, as well as the hit royal drama The Favourite — mixed in with eclectic indie fare. Catch one of the best documentaries of 2018, The World Before Your Feet, plus Shoplifters, Green Book and Free Solo.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors, available now at nitehawkcinema.com.