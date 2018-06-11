The country's largest rosé bar is set to open in New York City

Find over 100 varietals from every major wine-producing region on six continents at the Rosé Mansion's Grand Tasting Lounge, the country's largest rosé bar.

First there was a rosé cruise of the Hudson River, then a rosé-themed all-pink Pinknic on Governors Island and now rosé-flavored everything. It was only a matter of time that summer’s wine built a house of its own.

Rosé Mansion, a Museum of Ice Cream-style paradise for wine, will open in July with 14 themed rooms, each with its own photo op like a chandelier you can swing on and a bathtub filled with roses. Finally, someone who understands how wine should be drunk!

For the true wine lovers, it's what lies beyond the Instagram bait that's special: the Grand Tasting Lounge, with a selection of more than 100 rosés from every major wine-producing region across six continents. The event organizers claim it the biggest rosé bar in the country — and if you still can’t find your perfect wine, there’s a Blending Lab to make your own custom rosé.

You should be feeling pretty good by the time you reach that bar: Eight of Rosé Mansion’s rooms also hold tastes of different rosé varietals along with some fun facts about the history and science of each growing region, from Rome to the Finger Lakes. After all, a rosé is not just a rosé.

Founding duo Tyler Balliet and Morgan First were part of Inc Magazine’s 30 Under 30 class in 2010 for reimagining how wine is marketed to young people. And they set their sights on the right city: New Yorkers drink the most rosé of any city in the world outside of France — about 20% of the country’s entire imported pink wine stock ends up being poured in the five boroughs.

Rose Mansion opens on Thursday, July 12 for about three months through Sunday, Oct. 7, located at the chic address of 445 Fifth Ave. (Carrie Bradshaw would approve). If you walk past the hot pink door, you’ve gone too far.

Tickets just went on sale for $35 and include a souvenir pin and GoVino wine glass. That price is good for entry before 4:30 p.m. on all dates of the pop-up; prices for evening sessions (last entry is at 9 p.m.) go up to $45 on June 18. A schedule of separately ticketed private events like dinners in the works.