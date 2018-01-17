Space nerds, take an adults-only field trip to Liberty Science Center

Learn everything you need to know for a trip to space at Liberty Science Center's monthly party, LSC After Dark.

As far as taglines go, “Pack your bags because you’re going to space!” is a pretty solid one.

The Liberty Science Center promises you’ll “learn everything you need for a mission through the galaxy” at LSC After Dark, the museum’s 21 and over party on the third Thursday of every month. That’s right kiddos, your bedtime is our playtime!

Yes, it’s in New Jersey, but we clocked the ride at a breezy 20 minutes from the World Trade Center on the PATH train. You won’t want to let the Hudson keep you from this!

Not only do big kids get run of the entire museum, there’s a live DJ, themed cocktails and food vendors from Midnight Market NJ. Grooving in the captain’s chair of the USS Enterprise? Don’t even pretend it’s not on your nerdy bucket list.

Speaking of the space stuff, this month’s Gin and Jupiter jam will get you prepped whether it’s for a planetside excursion out of a Star Trek episode or the latest images and findings from NASA.

Play a round of Intergalactic Laser Tag, find yourself immersed in a Tribbles-inspired ball pit, try your lunar landing skills with drones, or explore any of the other floors of the museum — it’s all yours for the night!

There are also bubbling cocktails (Jupiter is a gas giant) and a Jupiter-themed show at the science center’s brand new planetarium, the largest and most advanced in the Western hemisphere.

Note that Liberty Science Center is a nonprofit museum, so the food, planetarium show and the “Star Trek” special exhibit will run you a few extra bucks. Think of it as a down payment on the next generation actually getting us to Mars already.

LSC After Dark: Gin and Jupiter goes down Jan. 18, 6-10 p.m. at Liberty Science Center, 222 Jersey City Blvd., New Jersey. Admission is $20. Must be 21+; more info at lsc.org.