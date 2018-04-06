A boozy tea party on a bus? Only in New York

Tea on a double-decker bus sounds almost like they just took some British stuff and mashed it together. But it's also irresistably intriguing, which is exactly what the Mad Hatter's G&T Party is going for.

The boozy cocktail hour promises to be a grown-up version of Alice in Wonderland's tea party. Visitors will spend two hours concocting their own brightly colored brews with some magical touches — think foam and fog — at various stations along a table fitted inside an actual British bus. Don't worry, it won't be moving — no Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban-style hijinks here.

You'll be tended to by various characters from Lewis Carroll's story, and to keep the revelery from turning too wild teatime pastries and sundry will be served.

The scene can be best summed up by the Mad Hatter himself who says in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking-Glass: “If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is, because everything would be what it isn't. And contrary wise, what is, it wouldn't be. And what it wouldn't be, it would. You see?”

There are no set dates or ticket prices yet, though the G&T Party is scheduled to start in April for a six-week run. You can pre-register to be notified when tickets go on sale through the event's website.