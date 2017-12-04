Meet live reindeer under Brooklyn’s largest Christmas tree

Santa's #squad is only making an appearance at one holiday party this year, and it's in Downtown Brooklyn.

Brooklyn's largest Christmas tree goes up at 2 MetroTech Center on Dec. 7.

Many Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies have Santa, but his reindeer are only stopping by one event this holiday season.

Downtown Brooklyn will light the borough’s tallest Christmas tree with the help of Santa’s #squad on Dec. 7 at 2 MetroTech Center.

At 55 feet, Brooklyn’s largest Christmas tree is actually a foot less than the width of the Rockefeller Center tree.

But everyone knows it’s not the size of your holiday cheer but how you spread it, and that’s where 28th annual Light Up the Holidays @MetroTech comes in.

The ceremony will feature some of the borough’s best talent, from the Brooklyn Ballet to the Brooklyn Nets, as well as photo ops with real reindeer and Santa himself, augmented/virtual reality demos from NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering, and free holiday treats from Korilla BBQ, La Défense Bistro and Starbucks.

Light Up the Holidays @MetroTech is free and open to the public, going on from 4-6:30 p.m. at 2 MetroTech Center, between Jay Street and Flatbush Avenue.