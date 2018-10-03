National Taco Day 2018: Free tacos, beer and more NYC deals

Sons of Thunder will hook you up with two-for-one Baja crispy fish tacos on National Taco Day 2018.

You’re probably already busy taking advantage of fall activities from pumpkin patches and Halloween events to apple-picking. But on Oct. 4, make time for free tacos and beer, plus great deals and parties for National Taco Day 2018.

National Taco Day 2018 deals in NYC

In addition to poke bowls, California-style restaurant Sons of Thunder also turns out crispy Baja fish tacos made with beer-battered Alaskan cod. Get them two-for-one ($4.75) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at its original Murray Hill location (204 E. 38th St.) and its new outpost in the Financial District (225 Pearl St.)

To mark the opening of its stand at NoHo’s open-air Bowery Market, Pinks Cantina is offering one free taco to all guests from 6-8 p.m. 348 Bowery, Instagram

Any order of soft-shell tacos with fillings like hanger steak and tempura mahi-mahi at sister bars Boulton & Watt (5 Ave. A, East Village) and Forrest Point (970 Flushing Ave., Bushwick) gets you a free beer.

Financial District newcomer Toro Loco will be serving a free can of Estrella Jalisco with every taco order. 15 Stone St., toroloconyc.com

End your taco binge with a sweet treat at Cold Stone Creamery, which will be serving their ice creams in a waffle taco only on National Taco Day. Get it plain, dipped or sprinkled.

Southern Californian taqueria Taco Dumbo is celebrating National Taco Day 2018 with $1 tacos (limit two per person) like the chicken tinga and vegan chorizo between 3-6 p.m. at all three NYC locations. Wash it down with one of their cold-pressed margaritas. Midtown, Dumbo Heights, The Pennsy, tacodumbo.com

Swing by Union Square on National Taco Day for half-priced tacos all night at Taco Electrico, Casamigos margaritas and music by DJ Killah Cam from 7-11 p.m. 201 Park Ave. South, tacoelectrico.com

Chef Roberto Santibañez champions Mexico’s heirloom corn with his handmade tortillas at contemporary Mexican restaurant Fonda. On National Taco Day, get three tacos for just $9 during happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Chelsea, East Village, Park Slope, fondarestaurant.com

Greenpoint’s hot new spot for Oaxacan cuisine Oxomoco is throwing it back to the ‘80s and ‘90s with a retro party of the ground beef hard-shell tacos we all grew up on, plus platters of sizzling fajitas (but chef Justin Bazdarich isn’t running a Chili’s, so expect some next-level twists). 5:30 p.m. until close, 128 Greenpoint Ave., oxomoconyc.com

On National Taco Day 2018, Taco Bell is offering a $5 National Taco Day box with four hard-shell Doritos Locos tacos: Crunchy, Fiery, Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese.

Want to eat all the tacos? Head to the lounge at Vandal where a roving platter will make the rounds with mushroom, Korean, braised chicken and chili steak tacos from 7:30-9:30 p.m., plus chips and guac. Your $65 ticket also includes Don Julio tastings and an open margarita bar. 199 Bowery, vandalnewyork.com

Bring some friends to tackle the National Taco Day 2018 special at Cantina Rooftop in Hell’s Kitchen. Chef Saul Montiel has created a Giant Taco, weighing in at 12 lbs. loaded with guajillo-marinated chicken, lettuce, avocado, two cheeses, four housemade sauces and sour cream packed inside a gigantic fried shell. Normally $80, get it for $65 on Oct. 4. 605 W. 48th St., cantinarooftop.com

Beyond National Taco Day, Flatiron’s modern Mexican fast-casual spot Óxido just launched a new lineup of breakfast tacos this week. Service starts at 7:30 a.m., and all breakfast tacos are just $1 every Tuesday this month. 18 W. 23rd St., oxido.nyc