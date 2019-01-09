Taking a selfie is not technically breaking the "act like this is totally normal" rule of No Pants Subway Ride.

There’s one day a year when seeing people in their underwear on the subway is fun instead of creepy — that’s right New York City, it’s time for No Pants Subway Ride 2019.

Returning on Sunday, Jan. 13, the annual ritual of getting half-naked to ride the rails is bringing a little joy to the NYC subway when it needs it most, since getting punked by the MTA with the L train shutdown isn’t getting a lot of laughs.

What began with just seven Improv Everywhere pranksters in 2002 has grown into thousands of brave (and weather-resistant) people in 23 cities worldwide, from the summery streets of Brisbane, Australia to snowy Copenhagen. You go, Denmark.

Here’s everything you need to know about the No Pants Subway Ride 2019 in NYC.

When is the No Pants Subway Ride 2019?

The 2019 No Pants Subway Ride goes down on Sunday, Jan. 13. Starting at 3 p.m., you’ll descend into the subway at select stations with instructions for which train to ride and when to take off your pants.

You’ll ride the rails — be sure to grab an unlimited MetroCard, as transfers may be involved in your assigned route — until 5 p.m., when all trains end in Union Square. From there, you’ll head to the official after party at Bar 13, 35 E. 13th St. (yes, you can keep your pants off — there will be a pants check).

And while your No Pants Subway Ride 2019 memories may be priceless, admission to the party is $15, with free hot chocolate and pizza for the first 150 guests plus two dance floors, drink specials, art installations, and performances by The Flying Pants Brigade and more.

Where is the No Pants Subway Ride 2019 in NYC?

You can start your adventure from one of six meeting points in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. There, an Improv Everywhere member will divide you into groups among subway cars and assign you a stop to take off your pants.

Astoria: Meet at Hoyt Playground

Brooklyn: Meet by the Old Stone House

Downtown Manhattan: Meet at Foley Square

Lower East Side: Meet at Sara Roosevelt Park

Uptown Manhattan: Meet at the Great Hill in Central Park

Williamsburg/Bushwick: Meet at Maria Hernandez Park

What are the rules of the No Pants Subway Ride?

There are only two main No Pants Subway Ride rules: Be willing to take off your pants on the subway, and keep a straight face about it. Read a newspaper, browse your phone, bring a book — it’s just another day in New York City! If anyone asks, you just “forgot to wear pants.”

Bring a bag to stow your clothes and dress for the weather with a winter coat, hat and scarf — organizers also recommend “really, really warm socks.” And please keep your underwear PG — you’re trying to make people laugh, not shield their children’s eyes.