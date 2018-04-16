All the Tax Day deals in NYC, from free coffee to $10.40 specials

Where to find Tax Day deals in New York City to ease — or celebrate! — paying your debt to the IRS.

All drinks at The Wayfarer are half-price all day to ease your Tax Day woes.

If you’re having an especially difficult tax season, get to The Wayfarer in Midtown where all alcoholic beverages are half off on April 17 — beginning at 7 a.m. The Rambler (Old Forester bourbon, peach, ginger, mint, beer float) should help get you in the seasonal spirit. 101 W. 57th St., Midtown West

Chef David Burke’s old New York-style restaurant Tavern62 is offering half off all drinks to either make that return go twice as far or more easily forget how much you owe the government. 135 E. 62nd St., Upper East Side

Whether or not you’re bringing home the bacon with that tax return, enjoy a Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with mustard slaw and a side for just $10.40 at the bar at Virgil’s Real BBQ. 152 W. 44th St., Times Square

Known for their sharing-size portions, homestyle Italian spot Carmine’s is serving their overstuffed Chicken Parmigiana Hero for just $10.40, including a choice of side salad, at the bar. 200 W. 44th St., Theater District; 2450 Broadway, Upper West Side

Whatever else comes your way on April 17, it’s still Taco Tuesday. Atwood Sports Bar & Lounge will be serving up Tacos & Taxes specials with three tacos of your choice (chicken, beef, pork, tuna) for $8, guac and chips for $6, and half-price margaritas ($6). 986 Second Ave., Midtown East

For those cuddling their pup for stress relief, head to the city’s first-ever dog cafe Boris & Horton for a free cup of Boris Blend drip coffee from 7-9 a.m. 195 Ave. A, East Village

Because nobody has had a harder month than accountants, number-crunchers can head to American gastropub HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails for 30% off their bill on April 17 from 6-8 p.m. Just present your business card and treat yourself after a long, busy season. 367 Third Ave., Kips Bay

And here are some great Tax Day deals at national chains with New York locations, compiled with help from RetailMeNot:

Boston Market: The $10.40 Tax Day Special includes a half chicken, two sides, cornbread and a drink

Chili’s: Tax Day is no walk in the park, but the Cherry Blossom Margarita is just $5 on April 17.

Cinnabon: You probably shouldn’t eat all your tax-related feelings, so two free Cinnabon Bites is just about the right portion.

Planet Fitness: Work out your stress with a free HydroMassage with online coupon at any Planet Fitness now through April 21.

Quizno’s: Toasty Points members get 10.40% off any purchase on April 17.

Applebee’s: While New York often misses out on nationwide restaurant deals, all NYC locations of Applebee’s are serving Dollaritas (that’s a $1 margarita) through the end of the month.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Sign up for the Potbelly Perks program through their app and get a free sandwich; current members get a BOGO sandwich.

BurgerFi: Thank NASCAR’s Tyler Reddick for this one: Mention his success at last weekend’s race when you order for free fries with any purchase.