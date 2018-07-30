Where to find $1 oyster happy hours in New York City

We've rounded up the best $1 oyster happy hours in NYC, from Brooklyn tiki bar to a modern Greek spot in Astoria and a French bistro on the Upper East Side.

Not that you need an excuse to seek out $1 oyster happy hours in NYC, but we just thought you should know that this Sunday, Aug. 5, is National Oyster Day. Here’s where to enjoy the chicken wings of summer, aka $1 oyster happy hours.

A post shared by Klara Varosy (@klarab3ll) on Jul 2, 2018 at 7:27pm PDT

Super Power

Crown Heights tiki bar Super Power has everything that makes summer great: $10 Polynesian cocktails to be enjoyed in its sherbert-colored backyard. Or you could go indoors, too — oysters are $1 during happy hour (and only $2 if you get a dozen at other times), part of a tiny food menu. You’re here for the pretty drinks, after all! Mon-Fri, 5- 8 p.m., 722 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn

Good Night Sonny

Get to the funky-comfy Good Night Sonny right as you get out of work — they don’t take reservations. This rustic hipster library fills up fast with cool kids seeking out its seafood-heavy menu (with some French classics thrown in, too). The $1 oyster deal offers a choice of 10 varieties from the East Coast and Canada, as well as a selection of $8 cocktails. Weekdays 4-7 p.m., 134 First Ave., St Marks Place

The Oyster Room

After spending a sunny day at Brooklyn Bridge Park, your $1 oyster destination is just two blocks away at The Oyster Room in Brooklyn Heights. They do serve a handful of more substantial plates at this casual seaside barroom, but the focus is on fresh East Coast oysters and cocktails like the Hemingway Daiquiri. Mon-Fri 5:15-7 p.m., 66 Hicks St.

Cull & Pistol

Every variety of East and West Coast oyster on Chelsea Market seafood haven Cull & Pistol’s menu is $1 during happy hour — and there’s no limit on how many you can order. While bread isn’t the usual recommended side to go with oysters, don’t miss their sourdough bread, which comes with two dips (try them on the oysters, too!) Another tip: Arrive by 4 p.m. if you want a seat, this place fills up fast. Mon-Fri, 4-6 p.m., 75 Ninth Ave.

Grand Army

One of Boerum Hill’s best spots for cocktails Grand Army is also home to a $1 oyster special — including on weekends. They come with an assortment of toppings gathered in droppers, plus all wine and draft beers are $1 off. Weeknights 5-7 p.m., weekends 2-4 p.m., 336 State St., Brooklyn

A post shared by AOC East (@aoceast) on Jun 26, 2018 at 10:29am PDT

AOC East

This is probably the best deal on this list: The Upper East Side’s intimate French wine bar and bistro AOC East, with its delicately carved cathedral ceilings, offers $1 East Coast oysters from 4-7 p.m. — or all night at the bar. 1590 First Ave.

Manchego Koko

Snuggle in for an intimate date night at wine-focused Spanish tapas bar Manchego Koko. Start your night with $1 oysters during happy hour (half dozen minimum), which also features several small plates and sangria for $6, plus specials on beer and wine. Daily 5-7 p.m., 1502 Cortelyou Road, Flatbush

CajunSea & Oyster Bar

Located just east of Herald Square, CajunSea & Oyster Bar is all about what’s good on the bayou and the best of Northeastern lobster boils. Hit up their $1 happy hour for generous-sized oysters, plus themed drink specials Mon-Wed. Weeknights 5-8 p.m., 32 W. 33rd St.

Akrotiri Taverna

Chef Nicholas Poulmentis turns out modern Greek food that’s light, seasonal and seafood-focused at the new Akrotiri Taverna in Queens. During happy hour, you’ll find select wines for $5 and bites including $1 oysters (half dozen minimum), loukaniko for $10, and gigantes braised in red wine for $6. Mon-Fri, 3-6 p.m., 29-20 30th Ave., Astoria

A post shared by Fish Cheeks 🐠 (@fishcheeksnyc) on Jul 28, 2018 at 10:35am PDT

Fish Cheeks

Tucked behind a rainbow fish scale awning in Noho, authentic Thai dishes are served family style at the popular Fish Cheeks. Unlike most places that will serve you oysters on the half shell and call it done, here they’re served with a green chimichurri-like sauce with a serious garlic kick. House cocktails are also $10 during happy hour, and shrimp crackers are complimentary. Daily, noon-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., 55 Bond St., NoHo

Crave Fishbar

The Upper West Side’s sustainable seafood hotspot Crave Fishbar launched a new Drink Like a Fish bottomless brunch earlier this summer, with 90 minutes of cocktails for $18 with any brunch entree like Fried Fish & Waffles. Start your meal with Shucker's Choice oysters for $1, perfect for enjoying on the restaurant’s outdoor patio. Sat-Sun, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 428 Amsterdam Ave.

Grape and Grain

The co-owner of Brooklyn’s Rooftop Reds vineyard and wine bar just took over a restaurant a little closer to the ground. Grape and Grain has been in the East Village for 12 years, but is shifting gears toward a sustainable American comfort food menu and a wine list spotlighting vineyards from around the U.S. On Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., start your night with $1 oysters and skip the rosé — they pair best with a buttery white. 620 E. Sixth St.

Mermaid Oyster Bar

Bars that really know their seafood serve their fries seasoned with Old Bay, and Mermaid Oyster Bar in Greenwich Village doesn’t disappoint. Get a side of those bad boys to go with your $1.25 East Coast oysters (or $1 clams) during happy hour, when specials also include $5 beers, $7 wines and $8 cocktails. All night on Mondays, 5-7 p.m. the rest of the week, 79 MacDougal St.

A post shared by WOKUNI (@wokuni_nyc) on Feb 22, 2018 at 3:33pm PST

Wokuni

Midtown’s affordable destination for Japanese seafood Wokuni offers an Arigato Set during happy hour that works out to $1 per oyster for a half dozen (you could also go with the combo of edamame and karaage fried chicken), served with a glass of wine or beer for only $10. Daily, 5-7 p.m., 327 Lexington Ave.

Sakamai

Every Monday evening, Lower East Side izakaya and sake lounge SakaMai hosts the Soul of Sake series, a casual tasting led by sake sommelier and inaugural Miss Sake USA, Jessica Joly. Each week, she’ll pour a different premium sake during this “informational happy hour,” as the restaurant calls it, accompanied by three oysters for $9. Mondays, 6-8 p.m., 157 Ludlow St.

STK Rooftop

This is actually a $2 oyster happy hour, but they’re also served on a rooftop where prices tend to go a little loopy. During its Social Hour, STK Downtown and Rooftop both offer $2 oysters along with drink specials and deals on signature appetizers like sliders, tuna tartare, smoked bacon skewers and more. Mon-Fri 4-6:30 p.m. (starts at 3 p.m. on Summer Fridays), 26 Little W. 12th St.