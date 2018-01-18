Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

New York

Salt Bae sprinkles a Nusr-Et steakhouse on New York City

There is a giant portrait of Nusret Gökçe doing his signature Salt Bae move, of course.
By
Eva Kis
 Published : January 18, 2018
Salt Bae wows Simone Biles with his signature move. Credit: Getty Images
Salt Bae wows Simone Biles with his signature move. Credit: Getty Images

Salt Bae (aka Nusret Gokce) is a very busy man seasoning things on several continents. But he’ll always be present at his appropriately dramatic-looking new restaurant in New York: There’s a giant painting of him mid-sprinkle in the dining room.

Now open in Midtown — in addition to Abu Dhabi, Istanbul and a few other cities worldwide that any other butcher from Turkey rarely gets to see, let alone have his own restaurant in — Nusr-Et is an attitude-forward steakhouse.

The meats at the self-proclaimed “meatlovers’ favorite address” range from filets to steaks and ribs, plus lamb chops, meatballs and burgers. Every meat for every mood!

Also offered are some nontraditional options like sucuk, a sausage from his native Turkey, along with a selection of salads, and Turkish coffee and desserts to end.

But will his staff also wear deep-cut V-neck tees and season your food tableside just so? You can find out for yourself now.

Nusr-Et is open at 60 W. 53rd St.

 
Tags:things to do in nyc
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending