Salt Bae sprinkles a Nusr-Et steakhouse on New York City

There is a giant portrait of Nusret Gökçe doing his signature Salt Bae move, of course.

Salt Bae (aka Nusret Gokce) is a very busy man seasoning things on several continents. But he’ll always be present at his appropriately dramatic-looking new restaurant in New York: There’s a giant painting of him mid-sprinkle in the dining room.

Now open in Midtown — in addition to Abu Dhabi, Istanbul and a few other cities worldwide that any other butcher from Turkey rarely gets to see, let alone have his own restaurant in — Nusr-Et is an attitude-forward steakhouse.

The meats at the self-proclaimed “meatlovers’ favorite address” range from filets to steaks and ribs, plus lamb chops, meatballs and burgers. Every meat for every mood!

Also offered are some nontraditional options like sucuk, a sausage from his native Turkey, along with a selection of salads, and Turkish coffee and desserts to end.

But will his staff also wear deep-cut V-neck tees and season your food tableside just so? You can find out for yourself now.

Nusr-Et is open at 60 W. 53rd St.