Gift your conscience at Brooklyn's Social Justice Holiday Market

More than 50 small, local and independent vendors all selling social justice-themed gifts are gathering in Brooklyn this weekend.

Just some of the treasures you'll find at the Social Justice Holiday Market from artists like (from left) Black Queer Magic, Katiana Inc. and Sarvnaz Press.

If you’re ready to start political conversations around your holiday table and wear your resistance with pride, there’s a new holiday market for you.

Declare your allegiance while supporting marginalized creators at the first-ever Social Justice Holiday Market, taking place this Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon to 5 p.m. at Mayday Space, 176 St. Nicholas Ave. in Bushwick.

Over 50 small, local and independent vendors, most of them people of color, queer, female and/or immigrants, will take part in the Brooklyn market. So you’re not just proclaiming your allegiance to these groups — you’re supporting them with your dollars, too.

The selection of woke gifts include gender-affirming jewelry by Black Queer Magic, embroidered denim featuring Palestinian motifs from Brooklyn Bowtie Factory, Handmaid’s Tale ornaments by Woke and Bespoke and much more.

Several of the vendors are also donating a portion of proceeds to various causes, so you’re helping these causes twice!

And because the resistance knows how to have a good time, too, there will be a photobooth for portraits, music by DJ Sabine Blaizin, hot cider and more treats.