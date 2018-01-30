Renew your resolution to work out at Union Square Sweat Fest

The annual health and fitness event offers free and discounted classes at buzzy gyms in the Union Square neighborhood, and a second chance for you to get fit this year.

New Yorkers participate in Sound Off Yoga at the opening event for 2017's Union Square Sweat Fest. Photo: Provided.

Say you started the new year strong, working out five days a week, being militant about sticking to your diet. But now January, the month that won’t quit, is wearing you down and all you can fathom doing is sitting in the bathtub and streaming (let’s call it Netflix and soak...and mope).

You're not alone. But to be honest, the endorphins from exercise will do wonders for your case of S.A.D. You need to sweat. And now you’ve got an occasion for a do-over.

On February 8, the fourth annual Union Square Sweat Fest kicks off a week of more than 40 free and discounted workout classes at some of the buzziest gyms and fitness studios in the 14th St. area.

The 20-odd local participating gyms include the likes of Fhitting Room, Flex Studios and Yoga Vida. The list also features newcomers to the neighborhood, such as Spider Bands, a studio which (literally) elevates cardio workouts, from kickboxing to circuit training, using “spider bands” to achieve bodyweight suspension.

The week launches with a class at Swerve Fitness at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 and closes on Saturday, Feb. 13 with Sound Off Yoga, which pairs silent disco and yoga flow, at the W Hotel.

Throughout Sweat Fest, local businesses in the health and wellness space, including Cava, Whole Foods and Paragon Sports, will provide swag bags and complimentary refreshments.

Classes and events — a mix of ticketed and complimentary — are first come, first served. Be sure to visit unionsquaresweatfest.nyc at noon on Wednesday, January 31, when the schedule goes lives so you can reserve your spot before they sell out.