Where to drink on National Margarita Day in NYC

Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day, and we've rounded up your BOGO deals, special cocktails and more tequila-themed fun around NYC.

Bond 45

The Theater District is becoming something of a tropical paradise, with the SpongeBob Squarepants musical opening in December and Escape to Margaritaville, the jukebox musical about the life of Jimmy Buffett, now in previews at the Marquis Theatre. In honor of the show its neighbor across the street, Italian kitchen and bar Bond 45, has created the Margaritaville Margarita with pineapple-infused tequila, Aperol, lime, yuzu, agave, passion fruit and Calabrian chilis. 221 W. 46th St.

Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina

Bring some friends to the city’s only restaurant that serves margaritas by the tower — a whopping 100 ounces of frozen goodness in 11 flavors including guava and “electric blue.” Lock down an order at Mad Dog & Beans, which also invited Astral Tequila and Sauza Tequila to offer free tastings from 5-9 p.m. 5 E. 38th St., Midtown East; 83 Pearl St., Financial District

La Loncheria

Brooklyn’s new contemporary Mexican spot La Loncheria from the team behind Hecho en Dumbo team is putting a fundraising spin on Margarita Day to benefit Border Angels. On Feb. 22 starting at 4 p.m., they’ll turn the bar over to three guest bartenders doing two-hour stints, each with their own totally different take on the mezcal margarita. Early birds get free bar snacks like stewed tacos and $5 guac. 41 Wilson Ave., Brooklyn

Norwood

Usually restricted to members, margarita fans can make a reservation at the Norwood club’s Potion Room to try an exclusive Patrón concoction by Cody Goldstein, winner of their Margarita of the Year competition. Goldstein created a line of “cocktail fizzers” that are basically bath bombs in a glass: drop it in and watch it dissolve into a cocktail with Patrón Silver tequila. There are seven flavors of fizzers like orange marmalade-sherry and pickled plum-kelp tea; a flight of all seven will run you $200 (or $30 per fizzer). 241 W. 14th St., must make a reservation through reservations@norwoodclub.com

The Attic Rooftop

With our random week of spring at the end of February, head up to The Attic Rooftop for 360-degree views of Manhattan while sipping on margs at happy hour prices: $5 per glass or $35 for their Classic Margarita, or $8/$45 for specials like the Mellow Margarita (Patron Roca, nutmeg syrup, cranberry juice, lime juice, agave). 251 W. 48th St.

Añejo Tribeca

Looking for the Cadillac of margaritas? Añejo Tribeca’s upstairs dining room, with dramatic blue-lit bar and crystal chandeliers, is the perfect setting for “mezcal sommelier” Amanda Swanson’s Clase Azul Mezcal Margarita ($55), made with Clase Azul Durango Mezcal, Grand Marnier 1880, lime juice and agave. 301 Church St.

The Black Derby

For a little new fusion action, find a margarita made with tequila aged in Chardonnay barrels at The Black Derby. Winemaker Dave Phinney branched out into the agave spirit with Ayate Tequila, mixed with Mandarine Napoleon orange liqueur, lime and agave nectar ($10). The restaurant is also launching its new Happy Hour on Feb. 22, with $10 plates like lamb sliders, salt-and-pepper calamari and ahi tuna tostadas. 310 W. Fourth St., West Village

Egg Shop

If you’re the brunch for every meal of the day kind of person, both of Egg Shop’s sunny locations are offering a BOGO on their super simple (that’s a good thing) and not-too-sweet Watermelon Margarita ($13). 151 Elizabeth St., Nolita; 138 N. Eighth St., Williamsburg

Bodega Negra

Dream Downtown hotel’s Mexican party spot Bodega Negra is doing Make Your Own Margaritas ($17) during dinner service on Feb. 22. It’s a great chance to get a little more knowledgeable about how various kinds of tequila (you’ve got a choice of blanco, reposado, anejo and mezcal) pair with your favorite flavors. Each drink includes two mixers including berries, pineapple and jalapeño, as well as a choice of three salts on the rim. 355 W. 16th St., Chelsea