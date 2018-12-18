10 Way to Christmas: Where to Eat in NYC on Christmas Eve

There couldn't be more going on during the Christmas season, from the iconic shows to meeting Santa, drinking at holiday bars and much more. When it comes time for Christmas Eve, don't try to be the hero — leave the cooking to the professionals. Here's where to eat in NYC on Christmas Eve featuring 10 very different restaurants to make it memorable.

For feeling like you're upstate: Blackbarn NoMad

Feel like you’re upstate in the rustic but warm embrace of Blackbarn NoMad, where chef Matteo Bergamini is bringing his Italian traditions learning in his native Toscolano-Maderno to New York. Opt for a four-course seafood prix fixe ($85) for options like clams and mussels in cavatelli, or go a la carte with specials like housemade venison sausage or lamb shank tangine. 5:30-10 p.m., 19 E. 26th St., blackbarnrestaurant.com

For the comfort foodies: Gemma

This warm Italian trattoria is a beloved respite from the see-and-be-seen crowds on the Bowery. Head to Gemma on Christmas Eve for a prix-fixe feast inspired by executive chef Carlo Bigi’s Italian roots including that essential cold-weather favorite ribollita Toscana soup, Piedmontese ravioli and slow-roasted suckling pig. $72, 335 Bowery, 212-505-7300, theboweryhotel.com

For the trendy seafood lovers: Legasea

Good seafood without the fussy atmosphere is the goal at Legasea. Since it’s a Tao Group spot, it can get a little scene-y but the holidays should be a good chance to appreciate the work of former Craft chef Jason Hall, who’s turning classics into modern pleasers like Spicy Crab Beignets and trendy Cauliflower Carbonara (the turf crowd has options, too). Swing by either Christmas Eve (5-11 p.m.) or Christmas Day (11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.) for the special Seven Fish Cioppino as well as the full regular menu — and don’t sleep on the seasonal Pink Velvet Hot Chocolate. 485 Seventh Ave., moxy-hotels.marriott.com

For the Broadway lover: Feinstein's 54 Below

Enjoy Christmas dinner with a show at the Theater District’s basement cabaret Feinstein’s/54 Below, a special concert of Christmas songs performed in Broadway shows, while you nosh on dishes like Poached Lobster with Lemon Ricotta Ravioli and Espresso-Marinated Hanger Steak. 9:30 p.m., 254 W. 54th St., tickets $35-$45 with a $25 food/beverage minimum, 54below.com

For the tourists (and those who love them): The Wayfarer

After seeing the sights in Midtown, take the fam for some easy-to-love New American cuisine at The Wayfarer. Look out on the bustling city outside — and if you’re lucky, snow! — from its huge floor-to-ceiling windows while enjoying its revamped menu of smaller plates with more veggie options like the Faux Gras Torchon with maple-roasted walnuts, Tater Tots Caviar and Heritage Pork Chop. 101 W. 57th St., thewayfarernyc.com

For red sauce done right: Joseph’s

Below the cobbles of the Financial District you’ll find the energy of old New York with a Feast of the Seven Fishes to remember at family-owned Joseph’s. Their Christmas Eve tasting menu takes you under the sea with dishes like housemade gaganeli with jumbo lump crab, crispy sea bass with a squash caponata or the formidable Lobster Pyramid. $79, 3 Hanover Square, josephsnyc.com

For a nostalgic holiday: Tavern on the Green

If there’s a time to go classic, it’s Christmas Eve. Tavern on the Green has turned its courtyard into a festive fir forest with twinkly lights and decorated throughout for all those obligatory holiday photo ops. For dinner, there’s a four-course menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with options including wild mushroom gnocchi, glazed ham with rum-roasted pineapple and spiced eggnog creme brulee. $125, 67th Street and Central Park West, reserve at 212-877-8684, tavernonthegreen.com

For the fine diners: Atomix

One of the most lauded restaurants of 2018, New Korean sensation Atomix is usually closed on Monday night but they’re making an exception for Christmas Eve. Enjoy a nine-course tasting menu with indulgent items like caviar, langoustine and miyazaki wagyu at their intimate basement counter. $275, seatings at 6 & 9 p.m., 104 E. 30th St., atomixnyc.com

For great cocktails and fun ambiance: Bar Moga

Don’t let the name fool you — Bar Moga is an upscale Japanese cocktail lounge serving a unique menu: American comfort foods with Japanese twists, a cuisine popularized during the 1920s. On Christmas Eve, reserve your spot for a special four-course menu of hits like the Japanese-Jamaican spiced jerk pork and milk bread with mascarpone cheese ice cream. 5 p.m.-midnight, 128 W. Houston St., barmoga.com

For a classic taste of New York: The Dutch

Handmade pasta, oysters, seasonal produce and housemade desserts — Andrew Carmellini’s new classic The Dutch was quietly doing everything right before they became trendy. Return to this SoHo gem for Christmas Eve brunch or dinner and order anything off the menu, from the hot fried chicken to the oyster sliders, because it’s all delicious. 131 Sullivan St., thedutchnyc.com