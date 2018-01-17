Your winter game plan is Champagne in a rooftop bubble

Bar 54 gets you 54 stories above Times Square and keeps the stunning views thanks to two rooftop bubbles — with Champagne service.

Huddle up inside a rooftop bubble for Midtown views from river to river at Bar 54.

We’re still months away from rooftop bar weather, but not if you’re inside Bar 54’s bubbles.

Back for the season at Bar 54 on top of the Hyatt Centric hotel in Times Square, these bubbles preserve the Manhattan skyline panorama while keeping you cozy in heated comfort (and blankets if you’re in need of a little extra hygge).

Perched on the bar’s outdoor terrace, the two bubbles can accommodate parties of up to 10 in a mid-century lounge with red and black leather chairs, gray couches and marble tables, with river-to-river views.

Bar 54’s full food and drink menus are available in the bubbles, including seasonal cocktails like the Hot Bourbon Spiked Cider and Peppermint Patty (Santa Teresa 1976 rum, Pierre Ferrand 1840 cognac, white crème de menthe, cacao, cream and egg).

Additionally, you can opt for Bubbles in a Bubble with glasses or bottles of two Champagnes by Piper-Heidsieck, along with a chef’s platter of paired bites.

And for those of you who like to plan ahead, the bubbles are both reservable by calling Bar 54 at 646-364-1234 (unlike the first-come, first-served igloos at 230 Fifth). While there’s no drink minimum, smaller parties will be sharing their transparent igloo in the sky.

The only thing that could stop the fun is extreme weather. A rep tells us, “We have had guests enjoy the bubbles in the snow but they have been closed during periods of extremely high winds.” Probably wise.

Your chance to have some bubbles in a bubble lasts as long as the cold weather holds at 135 W. 45th St.