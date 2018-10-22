This show is Harry Potter like you've never seen it before. L'etage is hosting this magical and hilarious show that you cannot miss. If you are a Harry Potter fan, a drag fan or just a fun fan, this event is perfect for anyone looking for a good laugh and a Philly drag show you will never forget.

Harry Potter and the Night of Drag: the magical Philly drag show you can't miss

The night will be filled with potions, spells, wand waving, Chocolate Frogs, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, sassy witches and of course amazing magic.

This Philly drag show is based on the classic story of Harry Potter: The orphan who lives with his awful relatives before discovering one night that he is a wizard. Not only is he a wizard, but the most famous wizard in the entire world. After being whisked away to the magical school where he will learn the ins and outs of Wizardry, Hogwarts, Harry discovers that the Dark Lord Voldemort who killed his parents and attempted to kill him is returning to finish the deed. With a little help from his newly learned magic, Harry and his pals must defeat Voldemort and save his school, all while looking fierce in drag.

Everyone knows the story but its never been told quite like this before. Catch some of your favorite characters from the book including Hermione Granger, Luna Lovegood, Minerva McGonagall, Ginny Weasley, Molly Weasley, Bellatrix Lestrange, Rita Skeeter, Petunia Dursley and of course Hagrid.

The best way to buy tickets to this Harry Potter Philly drag show is online, you can buy them here. Tickets are now on sale from $20 to $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. at L'etage located at 624 S 6th St., Philadelphia. Tickets are going to sell out fast, buying them quickly will be your best bet.