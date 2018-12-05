The historic and time-honored tradition of the Army-Navy Game takes place at Lincoln Financial Field this year for the 119th anniversary. The epic rivalry between the two powerhouse teams is more intense than ever this year. Philadelphia has held the honor of hosting the beloved game before, the City of Brotherly Love's location between West Point and Annapolis makes it the perfect spot. In fact, Philly is already set to remain the game’s home for three of the next four years, through 2022.

What to expect at this year's Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia

According to CBS, last year’s Army-Navy Game broadcast was the rivalry’s highest rated game since 1994. This year, college football’s longest-running and most-celebrated pregame show ESPN College GameDay will also be in the city to cover the combative event, marking the show's fifth appearance at the game.

“As always, we are honored to welcome the Army-Navy Game, along with its fans, students, alumni and service members, back home to Philadelphia,” said Larry Needle, Executive Director of PHLSports in a release. “As a city famous for its love of sports and history, the importance and value of Army-Navy resonates with our community, and we look forward to welcoming the game back for many years to come.”

The 24 hours before kick-off is just as spirited as game-day itself. On Dec. 7 The official Army-Navy Pep Rally will take place at The Shops at Liberty Place at noon. Guests can join in on this spirited event with Army and Navy cheerleaders, mascots and fans.

Dec. 7 also marks the start of the Patriot Games, a two-day five-event competition between teams of Cadets and the Midshipmen all around Philadelphia. The Patriot Games consists of The Rocky Relay (Dec. 7, 8:30 am, Philadelphia Museum of Art), the Leadership Reaction Course (Dec. 7, 10:00 am, Independence Visitor Center), the Pull-Up Challenge (Dec. 7, noon, The Shops at Liberty Place), Tug-of-War (Dec. 7, 3:00pm, USS New Jersey Battleship) and the Stadium Obstacle Relay (Dec. 8, 1:15pm, Lincoln Financial Field.)

The day before the game there will also be a special Army-Navy Mural Unveiling (2 pm., Lincoln Financial Field, Lot K), an Army-Navy Debate Team competition (4:00 pm, Pennsylvania Convention Center, room 203AB) and an Army-Navy Gala (7 pm – 9 pm, Pennsylvania Convention Center). The Gala is a ticketed event attended by more than 1,200 guests including both Academies’ Superintendents, Athletic Directors, and additional VIPs. The event also features a Battle of the Bands.

On Dec. 8, game day, fans can enjoy Army-Navy FanFest in the Headhouse Plaza (gates open at 11 am), followed by the highly anticipated March-On, as the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets enter Lincoln Financial Field at noon in a time-honored procession.

Trying to find a live broadcast of the game? Viewers and listeners can tune into CBS, the official game partner, Westwood One via CBS Sports Radio/WIP 94.1FM and ESPN College GameDay, broadcasting live from Xfinity Live! located adjacent to Lincoln Financial Field.

The Army-Navy Game takes place on Dec.8, gates open at 11 am and kick-off is at 3 pm. Visit phillylovesarmynavy.com to purchase tickets and learn more information.