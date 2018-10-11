Sober October: what Philly bars are serving up delicious mocktails

Who says being sober means you can't sit back and enjoy all the fun of a cocktail? Mocktails are just as delicious and leave you without a hangover, are fewer calories and don't break the bank either. If you are in the sober crowd or if you just want to skip the vodka this time here are some of the best mocktails in Philly for Sober October.

Sober October: The best mocktails in Philly

Royal Boucherie mocktails

Top Chef winner, Nicholas Elmi and Suzanne O’Brien bring Sober October to life with their mocktail selection at Royal Boucheire. Lead bartender Zeke Rudy always keeps a mocktail selection on the menu but now has an array of tasty temperance drinks for fall. Easy East Side (lime, mint and cucumber) Ginger Howard (ginger, lemon and tea) and the beautiful Lavender Bow Tie (flowers, grapefruit and soda) are all available for Sober October.

52 South 2nd St., Philadelphia, $5-$6, royalboucherie.com

Red Owl Tavern mocktails

The upscale tavern has a large selection of alcohol-free delights. Lead bartender Kyle Darrow has creative and unique cocktails and uses his skills to create just as delicious mocktails. Get excited to try Kyle’s Silk Road, boasting Seedlip Spice (non-alcoholic distilled spirit), 5 spice syrup, lime and ginger beer.

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, $12, redowltavern.com

Townsend mocktails

East Passyunk’s romantic French bistro is the perfect spot for sober October. Beverage Manager Harry Jamison is offering up the delicious mocktail Something to Put These Flames Out with cardamom, lime, cinnamon, ginger, club soda, topped with grated nutmeg and mint. A delicious way to celebrate your temperance.

1623 E Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, $8, townsendrestaurant.com

Rex 1516 mocktails

What's better than delicious southern fare with a mocktail? Bar Manager Lou DiNunzio is known for his incredible cocktails including his popular Hurricane that tastes like its straight out of NOLA. However, his refreshing soda with fresh juice mocktails are just as good. They come in three flavors Strawberry (coriander syrup and lemon) Cucumber (syrup, ginger, lime and fresh mint garnish) and Black Pepper (cardamom syrup and lime)

1516 South St., Philadelphia, $6, rex1516.com

The Love mocktails

Stephen Starr's new Rittenhouse location has been a hit in every category including booze-free. Try The Love's Completely Reformed made with sour apple, lemon and soda. You will love this refreshing beverage down to the last drop, and you won't miss the alcohol at all.

130 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, $5, theloverestaurant.com

ITV

ITV their neighboring sister bar are the only two places in Philly where you can get cocktails made with Seedlip, a nonalcoholic distilled spirit. They have a great selection of mocktails as well including Just Beet It (Beet, Lemon, Ginger and Yogurt), Dill With It (Carrot, Ginger, Dill and Adj O.J.) and Rev My Engine (Pomegranate, Lemon and Simple).

1615 E Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, $8, itvphilly.com