Philly's first board game café the Thirsty Dice is set to open within the next week

Right on the corner of 17th and Fairmount, you will find the Thirsty Dice. This one of a kind café is claiming the title of Philly's first board game café. For just a small fee customers and game enthusiasts will have access to 800 games.

The owner of the café Matt Hendricks says that the purpose of the Thirsty Dice is for people to kick back and have a good time with old school games.

“The more I thought about what I wanted to be when I grew up, the more I thought about having a board game café in Philly,” says Hendricks. “The idea is that sitting down to unplug and have an authentic, good time is what’s important so we want to support all kinds of guest who are looking to reconnect. You’re welcome to take anything off the shelf or have one of our gametenders on staff make a recommendation or teach you how to play.”

The café will have plenty of games to choose from and have a fit for everyone. Expect classic games like Battleship, Monopoly and Scrabble along with more newer age games such as Taboo, Apples to Apples and Cards Against Humanity. For the more logical and intense strategy gamers, the café has Splendor, Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride and Pandemic. Plenty of children's games will be available as well.

No matter what type of board game you used to love to play the Thirsty Dice will have it, and the café will probably catch you on to some new games as well.

“Every year, about 3,000 games come out,” says Hendricks. “I think the value we bring is in finding the best ones and curating a great library of games. Cards Against Humanity is one kind of fun, Battleship is another kind of fun, and Catan and Reef are another kind of fun, and we’ll cater to all of those tastes.”

Playing a lot of fun games can work up a thirst, the café will be serving up coffee from Herman’s in South Philly along with other beverages and milkshakes made with Basset’s ice cream. There will also be boozy milkshakes available for adults and other alcoholic beverages to enjoy as well. Hendricks says the café will offer a food menu from Reading Terminal Market icon, Rebecca Foxman.

“Like the game collection, we are trying to curate classic comfort shareables for our guests,” says Hendricks. “Equally important, we have a variety of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. From snack bowls to French bread pizzas, to upscale mac & cheese, we hope to offer guests a broad variety of dishes which go great with gaming.”

The Thirsty Dice is set to open this Friday, October, 19 but check their Facebook page for any updates or changes.